New Orleans, LA

Villanova, minus Justin Moore, braces for Kansas' challenge

By FLM
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kansas and Villanova each carry a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, but the Wildcats will be missing a key component when the squads battle on Saturday in New Orleans for a spot in the national championship game. Villanova standout Justin Moore tore his right Achilles...

www.cbssports.com

WIBW

KU preps for 2018 Final Four rematch against Villanova

NEW ORLEANS (WIBW) - Organizers for the Final Four spent Thursday putting the finishing touches on the Superdome, while the Jayhawks did some fine-tuning of their own. KU took the court for the first time in New Orleans for a practice session closed to the media and public. “We’re fired...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Topeka Capital-Journal

3 things to think about as Kansas basketball’s Final Four game vs. Villanova approaches

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s run in the NCAA tournament will soon see the Jayhawks match up Saturday night in the Final Four against the Villanova Wildcats. Kansas, the Midwest region’s 1-seed, topped 16-seed Texas Southern; 9-seed Creighton; 4-seed Providence and 10-seed Miami to reach this point. Villanova, the South region’s 2-seed, topped 15-seed Delaware; 7-seed...
LAWRENCE, KS
ClutchPoints

Kansas Jayhawks: 3 bold predictions for 2022 Final Four vs. Villanova

The Kansas Jayhawks have reached the Final Four under Bill Self for the third time. Despite having another great regular season, Kansas flew under the radar in terms of national attention. They turned it on late, once again claiming the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles. That prompted the committee to reward them with a #1 seed in the Midwest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NOLA.com

2022 Final Four facts: Duke, UNC, Kansas and Villanova are NCAA basketball blue bloods

There are few, if any, more storied rivalries in college basketball than Duke vs. North Carolina. Combine that with the fact that they will be meeting for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament in the Final Four in New Orleans in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s weekend with the Blue Devils, and there’s little question this is the most important battle in the 102-year rivalry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Final Four Preview 2022: What you need to know about Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova

The 2022 Final Four schedule is set, and now it's time to do a deep dive on the scouting reports for all of the teams to better prepare you to make picks and predictions for the weekend action. The weekend is set up to be one of the most anticipated in college basketball history, with Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina representing the very best of the sport over the last two decades.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

KCTV 5

Jayhawks head to New Orleans

What’s it going to take to win it all? First, the Jayhawks have to avenge their loss from the 2018 Final Four. Jared Koller has this morning’s Wednesday lookahead. Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s. KCTV5 Sports: Tuesday lookahead. Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM UTC. Countdown to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Western Iowa Today

CBS Sports

