Rob Kerchner | A Sacramento Snow Job

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pilot program in Sacramento is cleaning the streets and giving the homeless work – and a second chance. Most days, you can find Walter Mullins in the River District clearing streets alongside tent encampments. “The ones that want to work come to us all the time,” he said. He knows their struggle. About eight months ago, his unemployment led him to the streets. “It’s just different,” Mullins said. “It’s not secured. It’s not safe.” When he saw people cleaning around the district, he asked for a job. “Programs like this are possible because people believe and people are willing to take a...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO