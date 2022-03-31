ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Rob Kerchner | A Sacramento Snow Job

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the ever-expanding category of “things that used to work in California, but thanks to...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Crash kills Sacramento woman on Highway 50 in East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Valencia, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
domino

These Former New Yorkers Ordered Their California Ranch House Online

On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Outsider.com

California’s Hollister Fire Threatens Homes

For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snows
GV Wire

Animal Crossing Over Busy California Freeway to Break Ground

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox40

PurpleStride Sacramento

Save the Date! PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, is back in person this year on April 30, 2022! 60 affiliates across the country will be gathering and walking on one big day; the Sacramento location is William Land Park. Register now (it’s free!) and join this powerful event! www.purplestride.org/sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Progress Is Slow, But It Happens’: Homeless Program In Sacramento Provides Jobs, New Hope

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pilot program in Sacramento is cleaning the streets and giving the homeless work – and a second chance. Most days, you can find Walter Mullins in the River District clearing streets alongside tent encampments. “The ones that want to work come to us all the time,” he said. He knows their struggle. About eight months ago, his unemployment led him to the streets. “It’s just different,” Mullins said. “It’s not secured. It’s not safe.” When he saw people cleaning around the district, he asked for a job. “Programs like this are possible because people believe and people are willing to take a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Road & Track

Road & Track's Route to Vine Was 3 Days of Napa Valley Delight

We just got back from Road & Track's Route to Vine, and what an adventure! Three days of the most beautiful back-road driving Northern California can offer, followed by evenings sampling the finest wines of the Napa Valley—and so much more! It was the latest event from Experiences by Road & Track, and our guests enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here's what you missed, and what you can expect if you sign up for next year's event.
YOUNTVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy