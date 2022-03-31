Rob Kerchner | A Sacramento Snow Job

BILL Gates has reportedly been branded as a nuisance by the neighbors at one of his mega-million mansions as he renovates the home following his divorce from wife Melinda. The $43million mansion in San Diego is just one property in a massive $80billion portfolio the Microsoft founder owned with his wife.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was roasted for attempting to persuade the Walt Disney Company to leave Florida for California in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis', R-Fla., new education legislation, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Florida's new Parental Rights in Education bill prohibits "classroom instruction" about sexual...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
On the morning Paul and Melissa Kanarek visited the five-and-a-half-acre plot that would become their future home in Santa Ynez, California, Paul looked over to find his wife crying. “The first thing I thought was, What have I done wrong?” he says. “But then she goes, ‘This place is so beautiful. I want to spend the rest of our lives here and have our grandchildren play here.’ Then she pointed off into the distance and paused: ‘And I want to bury you right over there, under that tree.’”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman says she was intentionally rear-ended before being pepper-sprayed and robbed in South Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department arrested two people in connection to a robbery in the Florin Road area on March 11. Hau Nguyen, 30, and Phung Nguyen, 35 were arrested on charges...
For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start...
Amazon has backed out of its plan to occupy a last-mile delivery station planned at a former church site in West Covina. The property owner, Greenlaw Partners, confirmed it is on the hunt for another industrial tenant for the roughly 177K SF project, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. Greenlaw...
Save the Date! PanCAN PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, is back in person this year on April 30, 2022! 60 affiliates across the country will be gathering and walking on one big day; the Sacramento location is William Land Park. Register now (it’s free!) and join this powerful event! www.purplestride.org/sacramento.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pilot program in Sacramento is cleaning the streets and giving the homeless work – and a second chance.
Most days, you can find Walter Mullins in the River District clearing streets alongside tent encampments.
“The ones that want to work come to us all the time,” he said.
He knows their struggle. About eight months ago, his unemployment led him to the streets.
“It’s just different,” Mullins said. “It’s not secured. It’s not safe.”
When he saw people cleaning around the district, he asked for a job.
“Programs like this are possible because people believe and people are willing to take a...
The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
We just got back from Road & Track's Route to Vine, and what an adventure! Three days of the most beautiful back-road driving Northern California can offer, followed by evenings sampling the finest wines of the Napa Valley—and so much more! It was the latest event from Experiences by Road & Track, and our guests enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Here's what you missed, and what you can expect if you sign up for next year's event.
Comments / 0