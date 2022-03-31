Flume Taps Caroline Polachek for Ethereal New Song ‘Sirens’

Click here to read the full article.

Flume has released a new single, “Sirens,” featuring Caroline Polachek . The soaring electronic song, co-written and produced by Danny L Harle, will appear on Flume’s forthcoming LP, Palaces , out May 20 via Future Classic and Transgressive.

“Caroline and I had known each other for years, but she’d just moved to L.A. and we bumped into each other living down the street,” Flume explained in a statement. “We started playing weekly games of Magic The Gathering with A.G. Cook and a few friends. We started doing a session, and Danny L Harle showed me a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals. I loved it and went back in on it during the pandemic.”

“I was living by myself in London, and it was the darkest time in the pandemic,” Polacheck added. “I was really going through it, feeling so small, unable to control anything in the world, and the lyric ‘sirens’ was in reference to constant ambulances I was hearing.”

“Sirens” is the second track to be released from Palaces following last month’s “Say Nothing,” featuring MAY-A. The album will include several other collaborators, including Damon Albarn, Vergen Maria, Oklou and Kučka. The album follows the Australian producers’s 2019 mixtape, Hi This Is Flume , which earned him his second Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Flume will perform at Coachella in April, with appearances at Governor’s Ball and Bonnaroo set for later this summer.

Polacheck, meanwhile, recently shared a new single, “Billions” — a trip-hop inspired, hallucinogenic epic that finds the songwriter expanding upon the inventive production style perfected on her critically acclaimed 2019 album, Pang . The was written and produced by Polachek alongside Harle and features a children’s chorus performed by London’s renowned Trinity Choir.