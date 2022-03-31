ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Despicable or ingenious: is it wrong to cheese a video game?

By Keith Stuart
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3o47_0ev4NTof00
Ach, away and fall down a lift shaft … Elden Ring.

Barely an hour into Elden Ring, the latest furiously difficult fantasy adventure by the Japanese studio From Software, I made a vital discovery: enemy warriors can be tricked into falling down lift shafts. Or off cliffs. I even managed to tempt one skilled and deadly knight to walk out of his castle and into the path of a giant boulder – a trap that had been meant for me. It killed him instantly, saving me an intense battle that would have probably involved multiple deaths and restarts. I knew that I had crossed an important, almost forbidden Rubicon – I was now cheesing one of the most critically acclaimed games of the year.

Cheesing is video-game slang for beating tasks or enemies through tactics that while not exactly cheating, are certainly not following Queensbury rules. When you cheese a game, you’re exploiting systemic quirks or apparent design oversights to gain maximum advantage for minimum skill or effort. Players have always cheesed. It’s something I discovered via the 1985 fighting game Way of the Exploding Fist, in which every single one of the enemy fighters could be beaten by continuously using the leg sweep move. Later, Street Fighter II became notorious for its vulnerability to cheese aficionados. These ignoble warriors would invariably play as Blanka, whose electrification move afforded vital seconds of invulnerability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtiPX_0ev4NTof00
Cheese aficionados … Street Fighter II. Photograph: Capcom

Recently, I tweeted a request for people’s favourite memories of their own cheesy video-game victories, and the replies were an absolute delight. From kicking enemy soldiers off battlements in Assassin’s Creed to pummelling bosses just as they appear on screen in Streets of Rage, to standing in exactly the right spot in Zelda 2, respondents delighted in beating computer-controlled enemies in ways the designers probably hadn’t conceived. The most popular response, however, was from Andrew Brazier, who wrote:

“In Rollercoaster Tycoon on the mission where you had to have a more popular park than the one next door – I built a rollercoaster that launched riders over the boundary fence to their death. The fatalities get recorded on the other park’s stats, so their popularity bombs.”

The tweet garnered more than 300 likes. Evidently people admired its combination of ingenious thinking and extreme violence.

But is cheesing inherently wrong? Is it bad? I don’t think it is – it’s just a more abstract and tangental approach to victory. The writer and philosopher Edward de Bono defined lateral thinking as “breaking out of the concept prison of old ideas”, and this is kind of what cheesing is about – it challenges accepted concepts of gameplay and game skill. Lateral thinking during conflict is something we have begrudgingly admired throughout history, from the Trojan horse, through machiavellian political philosophy, to today’s sports stars. One of the most celebrated victories in tennis history was when young pretender Michael Chang beat superstar Ivan Lendl at the French Open in 1989 through literally underhand tactics.

Cheesing represents an interesting dichotomy between two types of video-game consumers: “game players”, who see the experience in abstract terms, as a puzzle to be defeated through any affordance available, and “role players” who seek to inhabit the character and the universe, and exist within its narrative constraints. Neither of those is wrong per se, they’re just coming at the idea of victory from different perspectives.

There are, however, gradients on the cheesing scale. For example, standing in an area that a computer-controlled enemy can’t legitimately get to is one thing, but taking advantage of an enemy getting helplessly stuck in the scenery due to a character model glitch is quite another. I mean, I’m not above this – it’s how I defeated most of the boss battles in Cyberpunk 2077 – but it feels more like cynical exploitation rather than gaming the system. Replying to my tweet on cheesing, the games journalist Jason Schreier cheerfully admitted to beating one of the toughest bosses in the co-op online shooter Destiny by yanking out his LAN cable at a vital moment, thereby taking advantage of an error in the game’s net code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwWHW_0ev4NTof00
Are you yanking my LAN cable? … Cyberpunk 2077 PC screenshot. Photograph: CD PRojekt

Look, as a race, human beings are designed to seek, understand and exploit patterns and systems: nobody ever killed a sabre-toothed predator while playing by its rules. There is a peculiar pleasure in beating a system in a way that the system didn’t expect; it reminds us that we are individuals and that we have agency. Sure, when I beat Elden Ring’s awesomely powerful Tree Sentinel by hiding in the alcove of a church and repeatedly poking him with a spear, I didn’t walk away feeling glorious (it would not have made a great ending to a Homerian epic or Hollywood action flick). But I did walk away, which is more than could be said for the Tree Sentinel.

There is a vital lesson here, which goes beyond gaming. The victories that you celebrate with a wry smile are often more lasting and meaningful than the ones accompanied by a fist pump and a yell. If the system is set up against you, every quiet disobedience is a triumph. To slightly misquote Katharine Hamnett’s 1983 T-shirt slogan: cheese life.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
Person
Ivan Lendl
GamesRadar+

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is live now on Kickstarter, and it includes gross meathooks like in the video game

A Dead by Daylight board game is now live on Kickstarter, and it's due to arrive with backers in October 2022 - just in time for a Halloween board games night. Much like its inspiration, Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is a survival horror experience that's best described as 'hide and seek, but with added murder'. Designed for three to five players, it's a one-vs-many challenge where you have to either hunt and sacrifice your opponents (by literally stringing up their tokens on hook miniatures) or escape their clutches. Each session lasts around 45 minutes.
LEGO
SVG

Elden Ring Players Discover Bizarre Cut Item

Players are still unlocking various secrets in "Elden Ring," the latest game by FromSoftware. Many players are going beyond the base game, using mods to uncover details abandoned in development or used for testing. For example, one gamer used mods to access a hidden area that suggested the game might introduce a PvP arena sometime in the future. Another hacker set their sights on circumventing anti-cheat software to expose faults in "Elden Ring" and hopefully make it better. And while hackers and modders are infiltrating the code of "Elden Ring," fans are breaking records and establishing impressive speed runs for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

5 Best Elden Ring Weapons to Get Early

At the beginning of playing Elden Ring, it's important to have a great starting weapon. Luckily, in Limgrave, there are plenty of options that you'll encounter early on that can last you a while during your monster hunting. Whether you want to go with something big and strong, or a...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Is there a future for NFTs in video games?

For the past several months, gaming publishers have been peddling around the idea that there is a new future ahead for the gaming industry. One that is an inevitability as we inch closer and closer towards the new kind of internet experience is referred to simply as “Web 3.0.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Design#Cheese#Video Game#Japanese#Software#Queensbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
BGR.com

People actually screamed at the TV over this insane Wheel of Fortune moment on Tuesday

This Wheel of Fortune puzzle during Tuesday’s episode of the popular game show was ridiculously e-a-s-y. We’ve covered crazy game show moments in the past, like the time an absolute maniac set a new Plinko record on The Price is Right. A puzzle during the March 1 episode of Wheel of Fortune, however, produced a few minutes of gameplay that some social media users were already declaring as the dumbest point in the show’s history. And it all stemmed from the fact that most of the contestants clearly didn’t understand what it means for someone to have a feather in their cap.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Massacre at cockfight in Mexico leaves 20 dead

Mexican authorities have confirmed that 20 people were killed when a group of gunmen stormed a cockfight, in a small town in the western state of Michoacán. Officials and witnesses described a choreographed massacre in which assailants in military uniforms arrived just after 10.30pm on Sunday night and opened fire with assault rifles at the crowds of primarily middle-aged men.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

220K+
Followers
61K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy