Throwback Thursday

Imani Johnson, 15, a Black Irish Dancer, is one of the best Irish dancers in the country, placing second in her age group at the U.S. nationals in 2021. When you think about Irish dancing, a certain picture usually comes to mind, but 15-year-old Imani Johnson, a Black Irish Dancer, is aiming to disabuse those notions. The Atlanta native “is one of the best Irish dancers in the country” racking up a host of accolades and awards, including placing “second in her age group at the U.S. nationals in 2021 [and] w[inning] her group in the Southern regionals in 2018 and 2019.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO