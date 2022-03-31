Crews battle brush fire on Rt. 60

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wendy’s sign on Virginia Street in Charleston caught on fire earlier today, Mar. 30. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it is unclear how it started, but the surrounding brush and the sign did catch on fire. They tell us that it could be either an electrical fire or […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in the Westmoreland area. According to the Huntington Police Department, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, was the victim. Two other people were hurt in the...
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — A disturbing case of deer jumping to their death has residents in one Elk County town demanding something be done to stop it. 6 News went to the town and got some answers from government agencies on what could be done. For the town of...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
A West Virginia man has died while in jail while in custody at the Southern Regional Jail. WWVA reports that Quantez Lamer Burks, 37, of Beckley was brought into jail for obstructing an officer and wanton endangerment. Allegedly, Burks was aggressive towards correctional officers when he got to the jail and later on that night. The […]
The fires, combined with excessive winds have resulted in over 1100 homes without power in the areas impacted by the fires. The Sevier Country Emergency Management Agency has released an update,. Hatcher Mountain/Indigo lane fire is 30% contained at this time. Firefighting crews continue to work the hotspots from the...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has issued elevated risks for severe weather across Ohio and West Virginia for today. A Slight Risk (two out of five) is outlined for most of our area with one a few in the parts of Hancock and Brooke counties at a Marginal Risk (one out […]
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) – The Rural Retreat Fire Department came to the rescue of some furry friends that had become stuck under an abandoned home in Rural Retreat. Town officials say representatives from the Wythe County Animal Control, the Town of Rural Retreat, local police chief Derek Breedlove and members of the fire department […]
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - Firefighters spent more than four hours battling a wind-fueled fire on a Kentucky hillside Wednesday afternoon. The fire, on Dudley Road in Edgewood, broke out around 2:10 p.m. Edgewood Fire Chief Tom Dickman said that high winds brought down trees onto power lines, which then ignited...
