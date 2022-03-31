ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Crews battle brush fire on Rt. 60

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a brush fire on Rt. 60...

www.wsaz.com

WOWK 13 News

Virginia Street Wendy’s sign on fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wendy’s sign on Virginia Street in Charleston caught on fire earlier today, Mar. 30. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it is unclear how it started, but the surrounding brush and the sign did catch on fire. They tell us that it could be either an electrical fire or […]
WSAZ

U.S. 60 reopens after deadly motorcycle crash; name released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in the Westmoreland area. According to the Huntington Police Department, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, was the victim. Two other people were hurt in the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Boyd County, KY
Government
County
Boyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
SCDNReports

Body Discovered in Creek

Officers investigated a body discovered in a creek and searched for a man who threatened to jump off a bridge. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A Big Lots employee contacted officers at 3 pm to say a recent hire appeared to be high on the job.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WFXR

11 dogs rescued from abandoned home in Rural Retreat

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) – The Rural Retreat Fire Department came to the rescue of some furry friends that had become stuck under an abandoned home in Rural Retreat. Town officials say representatives from the Wythe County Animal Control, the Town of Rural Retreat, local police chief Derek Breedlove and members of the fire department […]
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WKRC

High winds spark fire on Kentucky hillside

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WKRC) - Firefighters spent more than four hours battling a wind-fueled fire on a Kentucky hillside Wednesday afternoon. The fire, on Dudley Road in Edgewood, broke out around 2:10 p.m. Edgewood Fire Chief Tom Dickman said that high winds brought down trees onto power lines, which then ignited...
EDGEWOOD, KY

