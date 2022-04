Seemingly everyone on the Seahawks' roster is considered fair game as far as trades are concerned following Russell Wilson's departure to Denver. That includes former Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Metcalf's future, which was already a hot-button topic before Wilson's trade, has been further speculated on following the team's decision to trade one of the best players in franchise history.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO