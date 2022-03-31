After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO