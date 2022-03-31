Related
Father, 93, and son left immobile daughter to die in squalor, court told
Ralph and Philip Burdett are accused of causing the death of Julie Burdett at their Leicester home in January 2019. An immobile and vulnerable woman died in “horrific” conditions in a bedroom after her elderly father and brother failed to care for her or seek medical help, a court has heard.
Homeless Man Picking Up Change at Burger King Drive-Thru Hit by Car, Dies—Police
The car was driven by the restaurant's manager, with whom the man had argued with a few hours previously.
71-year-old arrested for felony for using marker on pickleball court
A man has been arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief for causing $10,000 in damage to a court at a Denver Rec Center.
Child Located, but Florida Mom Still Missing After Custody Exchange Goes Awry
Police in Florida are trying to find a 37-year-old woman who vanished Sunday along with her 4-year-old daughter, who was located safely two days later, PEOPLE learns. As of Thursday morning, Cassie Carli was still considered a missing and endangered person by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office. According to...
Fire crews battle structure fire in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire at Haugan Drive in the Miller Creek area of Missoula on Tuesday morning. NBC Montana is waiting for fire officials to be available for questions, and will update this story as soon as information is made available.
GoFundMe for mother of two Meridian students
GoFundMe for mother of two injured Meridian students, one in U of M ICU.
Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas
After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
Police shoot 'hero' after he disarms gunman, is mistaken for suspect, lawyer says
A former high school football champion whose lawyer said he disarmed a gunman during a fight at a California restaurant and was shot by police remained hospitalized Thursday. Attorney Adante Pointer called K’aun Green, 20, a “hero” who prevented a shooting inside the La Victoria restaurant early Sunday before a San Jose police officer opened fire, striking Green.
Omaha Fire Department responds to fire at apartment building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire broke out at an apartment building early Tuesday morning. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire at roughly 12:04 a.m. on a deck at a multi-unit apartment building near 141 and Marinda Plaza in West Omaha. Crews quickly...
Washington woman beaten to death with hatchet, wire cutters and set of bongo drums
A woman has been brutally murdered by a man who allegedly called the police himself to report the killing. Randee Leeann Rios, 32, was found dead in the apartment of Tyrone Bernard Wells Jr, 41, in Shoreline, north of Seattle in Washington state. Mr Wells was charged with first-degree murder in King County Superior Court on Wednesday. Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $5m because of the “extreme danger” they say he poses to the community, charging documents state. Mr Wells called 911 at around 7.21am on Sunday, 27 March, saying that he wanted to “report a murder,”...
1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting
A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
Mobile fire crews respond to Sunday morning fire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire at 159 Union Avenue Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived they observed heavy smoke coming from the attic and rear of the house. Fire officials state that there was one person in the home at the time of the fire. The occupant escaped the structure without any injuries.
Champaign Fire battles house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday evening at a single-family home. The fire happened at 1205 Broadmoor Drive. A neighbor reported a fire in the two-story structure and firefighters found the fire at the rear of the house. They deployed several hose lines and were able to extinguish […]
Urbana Fire battles house fire
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department was called to a house Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom. The fire happened at 807 Hawthorne Drive at approximately 4:13 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom where it started and had it controlled within 10 minutes. […]
Pemberton firefighters fight fire with fire during brush fire
PEMBERTON, NJ – The Pemberton Fire Department on Monday fought fire with fire, setting backfires...
Grass fires continue to worry local fire departments
With moisture still scarce in Siouxland, fire departments remain busy fighting grass fires.
Moline fire department responded to overnight fire
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline firefighters responded to a call around 1:05 a.m. for reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of 16th Avenue. According to the fire department, the building was a two story family duplex with large amounts of smoke presenting itself from several locations. Firefighters...
Fire crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an unoccupied home last night. Crews were sent at 10:00 p.m. to the home at 3610 NE 24th. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home, and AFD said they were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The...
Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!
Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire on Faulk Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Faulk Drive Friday morning. TFD dispatched firefighters to the area around 9:22 a.m. Friday. Firefighters on the scene told WCTV one person was taken to the hospital for a possible injured shoulder...
