ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Fire 1

By NORTHLAND FIREWIRE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTPzL_0ev4LgGo00

The Virginia Fire Department’s aerial ladder was used to access the roof area of the house, providing a safe platform for firefighters. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic area.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Virginia, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
NBCMontana

Fire crews battle structure fire in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire crews were on the scene of a structure fire at Haugan Drive in the Miller Creek area of Missoula on Tuesday morning. NBC Montana is waiting for fire officials to be available for questions, and will update this story as soon as information is made available.
MISSOULA, MT
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Firefighters
WOWT

Omaha Fire Department responds to fire at apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire broke out at an apartment building early Tuesday morning. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a report of a small fire at roughly 12:04 a.m. on a deck at a multi-unit apartment building near 141 and Marinda Plaza in West Omaha. Crews quickly...
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

Washington woman beaten to death with hatchet, wire cutters and set of bongo drums

A woman has been brutally murdered by a man who allegedly called the police himself to report the killing. Randee Leeann Rios, 32, was found dead in the apartment of Tyrone Bernard Wells Jr, 41, in Shoreline, north of Seattle in Washington state. Mr Wells was charged with first-degree murder in King County Superior Court on Wednesday. Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $5m because of the “extreme danger” they say he poses to the community, charging documents state. Mr Wells called 911 at around 7.21am on Sunday, 27 March, saying that he wanted to “report a murder,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
LEBANON, PA
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile fire crews respond to Sunday morning fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire at 159 Union Avenue Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived they observed heavy smoke coming from the attic and rear of the house. Fire officials state that there was one person in the home at the time of the fire. The occupant escaped the structure without any injuries.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Champaign Fire battles house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire Thursday evening at a single-family home. The fire happened at 1205 Broadmoor Drive. A neighbor reported a fire in the two-story structure and firefighters found the fire at the rear of the house. They deployed several hose lines and were able to extinguish […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana Fire battles house fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department was called to a house Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom. The fire happened at 807 Hawthorne Drive at approximately 4:13 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom where it started and had it controlled within 10 minutes. […]
URBANA, IL
KWQC

Moline fire department responded to overnight fire

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline firefighters responded to a call around 1:05 a.m. for reports of a structure fire in the 500 block of 16th Avenue. According to the fire department, the building was a two story family duplex with large amounts of smoke presenting itself from several locations. Firefighters...
MOLINE, IL
KFDA

Fire crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an unoccupied home last night. Crews were sent at 10:00 p.m. to the home at 3610 NE 24th. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home, and AFD said they were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The...
AMARILLO, TX
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCTV

Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire on Faulk Drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Faulk Drive Friday morning. TFD dispatched firefighters to the area around 9:22 a.m. Friday. Firefighters on the scene told WCTV one person was taken to the hospital for a possible injured shoulder...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
771
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy