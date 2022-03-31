ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Names Top Republican In Charge Of Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Orgies

By Ed Mazza
 1 day ago

Stephen Colbert is trying to get to the bottom of the biggest mystery in politics right now: Which Republican is leading the cocaine-fueled orgies?

Last week, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) claimed he was invited to orgies by leaders he “looked up to through my life,” who also did cocaine in front of him.

“Given the average age of the GOP, I assume they’re snorting Boniva,” Colbert cracked, then did an impression: “WHEW! My femur is harder than a diamond! I’ll filibuster anything that moves!”

Other GOP lawmakers are ticked off about the allegation. But Colbert wants answers.

Earlier this week, he guessed Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was the ringleader and shared an unforgettable mockup of the 88-year-old in leather and carrying a whip, which he captioned as: “Chuck Grassley’s Ass Jamboree.”

Grassley hasn’t denied it, which Colbert jokingly took as evidence for his theory.

Here’s more from his Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Janet Schlemmer
22h ago

Unreal that such a conversation would happen. Who are these people that Americans voted them into office thatborovides them very good money prestige n privilege and This conversion happen. There should be s law that when elected officials get to doing things like this the citizens can just get them bodily n throw them out never to return or get pensions etc.

Reply(16)
62
jim McCue
21h ago

reading these comments it's very easy to see that they have won! They have us so divided an full of hatred that we can never come together now and make changes to help Americans and save America.

Reply(20)
45
Infidel
20h ago

Have any of you posting ever lived in DC, Arlington, Alexandra, or Falls Church? I have. Don't be surprised at what goes on. Oodles of money there. Tons of lobbyists.

Reply
29
