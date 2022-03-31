ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABN Amro says Dutch industry to take $25 bln energy price hit

 1 day ago

AMSTERDAM, March 31 (Reuters) - Higher energy prices will cost Dutch companies about 22 billion euros ($25 billion) this year, researchers from ABN Amro said in a report published on Thursday, with greenhouse, chemicals, construction and paper businesses among those most exposed.

Gas and electricity prices have spiked to nearly five times their 2019 levels following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the ABN report said while some firms had hedged prices for some or all of 2022, others are exposed now. Uncertainty over whether gas storage sites will be replenished over the summer is reflected in forward 2023 prices.

“The longer prices remain at (a) high level, the more companies are seeing their fixed rate contracts elapse,” the report said.

“In some sectors, profits are being erased. In addition, the high prices are having an effect on growth expectations.”

Greenhouses, an industry with 8 billion euros in annual revenue in the Netherlands, are the most exposed on a relative basis, with 20-30% of their costs coming from energy. The ABN report suggests the industry is now operating at a loss.

A spokesperson for industry group Glastuinbouw Nederland told Reuters this week that its membership is highly diverse and while 40% may be operating at a loss, most are continuing to operate while hoping the government offers a compensation plan in April.

The much larger base chemicals industry, with 39 billion euros in annual revenue, has likely seen profits cut in half, the ABN report said.

Data from Statistics Netherlands cited by the report show that chemicals companies have reduced their gas use by nearly 50% by the end of February compared with June 2021.

For heavy industry generally, including metal and paper makers, “some companies will be able to pass cost increases on, but that will definitely not always be the case, for instance when competitors in other parts of the world use primarily coal and are less affected by rising energy costs.” ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

