Salinas, CA

Man Sentenced For Molesting Two Children

 1 day ago

SALINAS (BCN) A Salinas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday for the sexual molestation of two children over a four-year period, prosecutors said. Jose Arnulfo Marquez, 51, entered guilty pleas to four charges of forcible lewd...

