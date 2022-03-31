Morris Democrats label Dover alderman a 'self-styled king', pull primary endorsement

Four years after backing a grassroots group that deposed controversial former Dover Mayor Jame Dodd, the Morris County Democratic Committee is publicly breaking ranks with one member of that group, Alderman Ed Correa, saying he "has lost the support of the movement he helped build."

In a scathing statement issued Tuesday, Chairman Chip Robinson wrote the committee's support of the 2018 Dover First slate "was not to trade one self-styled king for another."

With Correa playing a lead role, Dover First candidates won ward races in 2018 and Alderwoman Carolyn Blackman won a close and bitter race for mayor in 2019. Correa was elected the next year as alderman in Dover''s 3rd Ward.

"As vigorously as Alderman Correa fought against former Mayor Dodd, it has become clear that he has adopted Dodd’s leadership style," Robinson wrote. "More importantly, many observers seem to have forgotten one fundamental fact: Carolyn Blackman is the mayor of Dover, not Edward Correa."

Robinson said the county committee will instead endorse the Dover Forward slate of candidates including Karol Ruiz, who recently accused Correa and other Dover officials of trying to redraw District 3 and remove her residence there to prevent her from challenging Correa in the primary.

The Morris County Board of Elections agreed, rejecting Dover's new ward map proposal last month. Dover later adjusted the maps, putting Ruiz back in the 3rd Ward and gaining approval from the board.

Correa dismissed the allegations at the time as "a conspiracy theory."

Wednesday, he "respectfully" requested a discussion with Robinson and other Democratic leaders "to discuss party unity during this very critical mid-term election year."

"I look forward to the opportunity to seek a peaceful resolution to this crisis, as it paves the way for a Republican resurgence in my hometown and puts the future of the people of Dover at risk," Correa wrote in a statement.

"I hope cooler heads will prevail," said former Gov. Richard Codey, who as the 27th District senator is a leading voice among Morris County Democrats.

In his statement, Robinson said that under Blackman's leadership as the first female Black mayor of any municipality in Morris County history, "the Board of Alderman became a diverse, Hispanic-majority legislative body that represented all of Dover’s communities.

"The success was a shining example of how grassroots movements can work with the Democratic party to create real change in a community," Robinson wrote.

Four years later, Robinson said he was approached by another group of Dover residents, many being "the same individuals I sat with four years ago, some of whom were elected to office under the 'Dover First' banner."

"Once again, I heard about blatant mismanagement, opposition to Democratic candidates, exclusion of new volunteers from the Dover Democratic Committee," Robinson wrote. "But these grievances were not launched at former Mayor Dodd. This was about Alderman Correa, who just four years ago sat with some of these same Dover First individuals to levy similar accusations against then-Mayor Dodd."

Correa is running on a ticket with 4th Ward incumbent Alderman Carlos Valencia and they issued a joint response to Robinson.

"We are extremely disappointed with Chairman Robinson's unwarranted and unprecedented decision because it creates division within the party and within our community at a time when party unity should be a top priority for all of us, but especially for our leadership," they wrote.

Ruiz recently announced her challenge to Correa's 3rd Ward seat in the June Democratic primary on the "Dover Forward" ticket with former Alderman Marcos Tapia, who is challenging Valencia in the 4th Ward.

Dover is separated into four election wards, with each ward represented by two aldermen who run in alternate years for two-year terms. Dover is one of the few county towns dominated by Democrats, so Democratic primary winners are considered strong favorites in the November general election.

Robinson said the county committee was formally endorsing the entire Dover Forward ticket, which includes 1st Ward incumbent Sandra Wittner and 2nd Ward incumbent Humberto Quinones, "all of whom had run with Correa’s support in the past and all who now oppose his reelection."

Blackman could not be reached for comment.

