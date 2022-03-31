ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Record

Morris Democrats label Dover alderman a 'self-styled king', pull primary endorsement

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
Daily Record
Daily Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzcP8_0ev4Jj8F00

Four years after backing a grassroots group that deposed controversial former Dover Mayor Jame Dodd, the Morris County Democratic Committee is publicly breaking ranks with one member of that group, Alderman Ed Correa, saying he "has lost the support of the movement he helped build."

In a scathing statement issued Tuesday, Chairman Chip Robinson wrote the committee's support of the 2018 Dover First slate "was not to trade one self-styled king for another."

With Correa playing a lead role, Dover First candidates won ward races in 2018 and Alderwoman Carolyn Blackman won a close and bitter race for mayor in 2019. Correa was elected the next year as alderman in Dover''s 3rd Ward.

"As vigorously as Alderman Correa fought against former Mayor Dodd, it has become clear that he has adopted Dodd’s leadership style," Robinson wrote. "More importantly, many observers seem to have forgotten one fundamental fact: Carolyn Blackman is the mayor of Dover, not Edward Correa."

Robinson said the county committee will instead endorse the Dover Forward slate of candidates including Karol Ruiz, who recently accused Correa and other Dover officials of trying to redraw District 3 and remove her residence there to prevent her from challenging Correa in the primary.

The Morris County Board of Elections agreed, rejecting Dover's new ward map proposal last month. Dover later adjusted the maps, putting Ruiz back in the 3rd Ward and gaining approval from the board.

Correa dismissed the allegations at the time as "a conspiracy theory."

Wednesday, he "respectfully" requested a discussion with Robinson and other Democratic leaders "to discuss party unity during this very critical mid-term election year."

"I look forward to the opportunity to seek a peaceful resolution to this crisis, as it paves the way for a Republican resurgence in my hometown and puts the future of the people of Dover at risk," Correa wrote in a statement.

"I hope cooler heads will prevail," said former Gov. Richard Codey, who as the 27th District senator is a leading voice among Morris County Democrats.

In his statement, Robinson said that under Blackman's leadership as the first female Black mayor of any municipality in Morris County history, "the Board of Alderman became a diverse, Hispanic-majority legislative body that represented all of Dover’s communities.

New trend:More sleep coming for Chatham students thanks to later start times next year

Watchung avenue:Victim in fatal Chatham Township crash identified as local man

"The success was a shining example of how grassroots movements can work with the Democratic party to create real change in a community," Robinson wrote.

Four years later, Robinson said he was approached by another group of Dover residents, many being "the same individuals I sat with four years ago, some of whom were elected to office under the 'Dover First' banner."

"Once again, I heard about blatant mismanagement, opposition to Democratic candidates, exclusion of new volunteers from the Dover Democratic Committee," Robinson wrote. "But these grievances were not launched at former Mayor Dodd. This was about Alderman Correa, who just four years ago sat with some of these same Dover First individuals to levy similar accusations against then-Mayor Dodd."

Correa is running on a ticket with 4th Ward incumbent Alderman Carlos Valencia and they issued a joint response to Robinson.

"We are extremely disappointed with Chairman Robinson's unwarranted and unprecedented decision because it creates division within the party and within our community at a time when party unity should be a top priority for all of us, but especially for our leadership," they wrote.

Ruiz recently announced her challenge to Correa's 3rd Ward seat in the June Democratic primary on the "Dover Forward" ticket with former Alderman Marcos Tapia, who is challenging Valencia in the 4th Ward.

Dover is separated into four election wards, with each ward represented by two aldermen who run in alternate years for two-year terms. Dover is one of the few county towns dominated by Democrats, so Democratic primary winners are considered strong favorites in the November general election.

Robinson said the county committee was formally endorsing the entire Dover Forward ticket, which includes 1st Ward incumbent Sandra Wittner and 2nd Ward incumbent Humberto Quinones, "all of whom had run with Correa’s support in the past and all who now oppose his reelection."

Blackman could not be reached for comment.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com Twitter: @wwesthoven

Comments / 1

Related
WBAL Radio

Move over Iowa. New Jersey Democrats vie to hold early presidential primary

(NEW YORK) — As the Democratic National Committee considers changes to its primary calendar, New Jersey Democrats are pitching themselves for consideration as one of the early presidential primary states. In a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to DNC Chair Jamie Harrison, New Jersey Democratic State Committee Chair LeRoy J....
IOWA STATE
Record-Courier

Young Democrats make endorsement in Portage, statewide races

The Portage County Young Democrats have made candidate endorsements for the 2022 Primary Election. More: Portage primaries:Candidates file for election: Primaries expected in Portage auditor, commissioner races. The Young Democrats have posted more information about endorsed Democrats, and completed candidate questionnaires, on the group's website. Dr. Geraldine Hayes-Nelson, president of...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Republican Primary#Election#3rd Ward#Dover Forward
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Former mayor of Newark, NJ has no political shame (Opinion)

There’s no more shameless creature than a power-hungry New Jersey politician. And none seems as shameless this week as the former mayor of Newark, Sharpe James. He was a five-time mayor of Brick City but left in disgrace. He was convicted of fraud in federal court in 2008 having conspired to rig the sale of city property, 9 lots in all, to his mistress (he denied it was his mistress) for her to then resell. Tamika Riley made hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit from the scheme. He served 18 months in federal prison for the crime.
NEWARK, NJ
YourErie

abc27 to host Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Senate Debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Less than one month from the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election, abc27 will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate. The candidates will debate for one hour on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KBUR

GOP, Democratic Party Primary ballots for June appear to be set

Des Moines, IA- All the candidates who’ve announced campaigns for statewide office have already filed their nominating petitions in the Secretary of State’s office. Radio Iowa reports that The Iowa Secretary of State’s office has a list of candidates for the June Primaries posted online. To qualify, candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate must submit petitions with the signatures of at least 35-hundred eligible Iowa voters.
DES MOINES, IA
WTOV 9

Ohio Democratic U.S. Senate candidates state goals at debate

Democratic candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat met in a debate Monday outlining their vision as the May primary gets closer and closer. Three candidates are vying for the party's nomination – U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson. They are all looking to fill the seat of retiring Sen. Rob Portman.
OHIO STATE
Daily Record

Daily Record

631
Followers
245
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy