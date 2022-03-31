Morristown will accept cannabis business applications until April 13

Cannabis entrepreneurs can now apply for a retail or medical business license in Morristown.

Town officials will award licenses for two marijuana businesses in the downtown area under regulations approved in December. Applicants have until April 13 to submit their proposals to Morristown.

Morristown's ordinance allows two cannabis businesses to operate at a time around the town's core district along Morris and South streets and in the mixed-use district near Martin Luther King Avenue. The ordinance changes town zoning codes to allow for both recreational and medical dispensaries.

The use of marijuana in public spaces will not be allowed.

According to the ordinance, dispensaries cannot be within 200 feet of houses of worship or 1,000 feet of any school. Parking must be provided on-site, and no sampling is allowed in the business. The ordinance also limits hours of operation between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Morristown's five-member cannabis advisory board is responsible for reviewing business applications, but council members are responsible for granting licenses and oversight. Those looking to open a marijuana dispensary in town must have a state license. Applicants awarded a local license will have up to 18 months to secure state approval.

New Jersey requires license applicants to secure a location and town approval before filing their application with the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. By state law, 2% of all dispensary sales will go to the town. In 2020, voters made New Jersey the 13th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Gov. Phil Murphy signed enabling legislation that allows individual towns to regulate the business within their border.

In Morristown, 77% of voters were in favor of legalizing the recreational use of cannabis in 2020. Across the state, two-thirds of voters approved legalization.

Across the state, roughly 29% of municipalities in New Jersey now welcome some semblance of the cannabis industry, after 35 towns that had previously prohibited all classes of cannabis businesses have since passed ordinances allowing at least one type of licensed cannabis business to operate within their borders.

Jessie Gomez is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com and NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: jgomez@gannettnj.com

Twitter: @jessiereport