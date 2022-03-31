ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: National Crayon Day

One of the most popular art supplies of all time, the crayon, is celebrated today. Used for writing, drawing, or coloring, crayons are colored paraffin wax pastels. Their name comes from the French word crayon, which dates to around the 16th century and means "chalk pencil." Charcoal and oil pastels predated crayons and were being used in Europe around the time of the Renaissance.

The wax crayons of today rose to prominence in the late 19th century, with a number of companies competing for the market. The Franklin Mfg. Co, founded in 1876 in Rochester, New York, was one of the first companies to make them. Charles A. Bowley of Massachusetts made paraffin wax crayons in the late 1880s. The American Crayon Company, which had been making chalk crayons, joined forces with him in 1902 to produce his wax crayons.

