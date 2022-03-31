ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Adrian invites the public to 'Tap Into Spring' during April 1 First Fridays

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
ADRIAN — Live music, shopping and dining specials, and art are all expected to be part of First Fridays in downtown Adrian on Friday, April 1.

The public is invited to visit downtown Adrian from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday to check out participating businesses and the deals they will be offering, including:

  • Chaloner’s Cigar House, 108 W. Maumee St., in the downstairs section of the business, will be offering 20% off Chaloner and Co. T-shirts. Those who purchase any three cigars will receive one select cigar for free while supplies last. The upstairs of Chaloner’s Cigar House will feature a V-Blossom drink special for $8.
  • Sass Gift Shop, 114 E. Maumee St., will offer 20% off children’s books, 20% off American Spoon products and 20% off all Ballsy products. Speciality drinks will be handed out to those who purchase items during the hours of First Fridays.
  • Gramberry Jam will provide live music in the front seating area of the Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St. The Friends of the Adrian District Library will be selling bags of paperback books from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $5. Each bag will have at least 10 books and will be sorted and labeled by age appeal, genre and author.
  • Bohmey Beauty, 128 N. Main St., will be offering 20% off all Bohmey Bath and Body products.
  • Mammoth Distilling, 108 E. Maumee St., will feature live music by Little Spoon River and will offer 20% off all cocktails and spirits. Mammoth will also have themed cocktail features and grab-and-go cocktails.
  • Hang Loose Boutique and Hair Salon, 136 E. Maumee St., will have specials throughout the day including 10% off all jewelry and purses.
  • Nova’s Soda Pop Candy Shop, 105 E. Church St., will be offering both pop tastings and free popcorn.
  • Live music from the Jim Rice Group can be heard at Hooligan’s Grill, 113 E. Maumee St. Hooligan’s will also have its slow-roasted prime rib on special.
  • Nutrition 365, 110 N. Main St., will have samples of a lemon cookie shake. All purchasing customers will receive raffle tickets for the spring fling raffle basket.
  • Pat Cooper Studios will have art on display and for sale in the Joe Ann Steele Financial Center, 130 N. Main St. Wine will also be served to those who are of legal drinking age.
  • Ghidrah’s Mystic She Ways, 120 E. Maumee St., will be open and will offer reiki and tarot reading. Three yoga passes will also be given away to winning customers.
  • Tink and the Frog Yarn Shop, 117 N. Main St., will offer 10% off its spring classes registration. The shop will also be showcasing spring project ideas, and refreshments will be served while guests try stitching. There will be coloring and other activities for children. The public will also be able to win a gift basket by entering into a prize drawing with any in-store purchase.
  • Maple Shade Farms will be featured in the Gallery of Shops, 136 E. Maumee St., and will be handing out free syrup samples. Aaawwesome Troop Dance Team will also be in the Gallery of Shops and will be performing dance routines. Bloom with Grace will offer 10% off spring canvasses. The Blue Boutique will host the Gallery Games with a chance to win a breakfast basket.
  • Passion 4 Fashion Boutique, 143 N. Main St., will offer 15% off select apparel and shoes, and new spring arrivals will be on display. Winter clearance items will be discounted up to 75% off.

First Fridays is a collaboration between the city of Adrian, artists, musicians, performers, businesses, organizations and volunteers that promotes the importance of shopping locally and supporting small businesses.

#First Fridays
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

