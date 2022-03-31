ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

 1 day ago

UNDATED (AP) — Women’s basketball is ranked second, behind only college football and ahead of men’s basketball, when it comes to the amount of income generated by name, image and likeness deals. That is according to Blake Lawrence, the chief executive of Opendorse. His company helps colleges and athletes navigate the...

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa center opts to hit NCAA transfer portal

Another Iowa basketball player has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Wednesday, backup center Josh Ogundele announced that he will be exploring his options outside of Iowa City. On Tuesday, guard Joe Toussaint also entered his name into the transfer portal. Iowa star Keegan Murray declared for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Front Office Sports

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith Proves Why She’s a $1M Star

Louisville rode the hot hand of its own superstar sophomore on Monday to punch its ticket to the women’s Final Four — the fourth in school history. Hailey Van Lith — the first Cardinal women’s player with four consecutive 20-point tournament games — finished with 22, three rebounds, and two steals as the 1-seed topped Michigan 62-50.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Filip Rebraca makes decision on 2022-23 college hoops season

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca will be returning to the program for the 2022-23 season, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. The news broke on Tuesday afternoon. Rebraca spent 3 seasons at North Dakota before transferring to Iowa ahead of the 2021-22 season. He started in all...
IOWA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Final Four dispatch: Staley and Boston continue to rack up awards

It’s two for two for South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Aliyah Boston. On Thursday, Staley was named WBCA Coach of the Year, and Boston won two—Associated Press (AP) Player of the Year and the Wade Trophy as the best player in women’s college basketball. Since 2001,...
BOSTON, MA
KOLR10 News

What new Lady Bears coach Cunningham says about the upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State’s new Lady Bears head basketball coach Beth Cunningham spoke to the media in a Thursday morning news conference. After a brief overview from the Director of Athletics Kyle Moats and University President Clif Smart of selecting and hiring Coach Cunningham, the new head coach took the podium. “Coaching and teaching […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Final Four dispatch: Staley, Boston garner top national honors

South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley and Gamecocks junior center Aliyah Boston swept this year’s Naismith Awards. Staley won Women’s College Coach of the Year, and Boston won both Player of the Year and Women’s Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. Afterward, the MSR briefly spoke to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Wisconsin's Davis says he's entering NBA draft, hiring agent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season. Davis announced Thursday that he’s entering the NBA draft and hiring an agent. The 6-foot-5 guard is regarded as a. The only other Badgers to be selected in the...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska's Derrick Walker makes call on 2022-23 hoops season

Nebraska forward Derrick Walker has made a decision on next season. The 6-foot-9 forward announced on Tuesday that he will return to Lincoln for the 2022-23 college basketball season. That’s great news for the Huskers, needing to have experience and talent on the roster to climb out of the bottom of the B1G.
NEBRASKA STATE
theScore

Report: Ginobili among inductees for Basketball HOF 2022 class

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili will be one of multiple inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame's class of 2022, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ginobili will be joined by former 13-year NBA veteran Tim Hardaway, four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash, longtime West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, and former NBA bench boss George Karl, according to Charania.
NBA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic archery tournament preps for national tourney

(Atlantic) Members of the Atlantic Archery Club will compete later this month at the National Tournament in Salt Lake City, UT. The Trojans qualified by claiming the state championship in Des Moines in early March. Cooper Jipsen and Connor Johnson were named to the Bullseye All-State Team, and Jipsen earned...
ATLANTIC, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George Karl to be inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Another Tar Heel is heading to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former UNC player and NBA head coach George Karl will be a part of the 2022 class going into the Hall of Fame later this year. The class was reported on Thursday, featuring Karl along with Manu Ginóbili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Bob Huggins. As part of the announcement, the 2022 class will be revealed at halfcourt during the Final Four. For Karl, he will be there to see his Tar Heels take on Duke at the event, making it a little extra sweeter in New Orleans that weekend. George Karl, the NBA’s sixth-winningest head coach ever, will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2022, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2022 Karl coached 28 seasons in the NBA going 1175-824 in the regular season and 80-105 in the postseason. He’s currently sixth all-time in wins in NBA history. The class will be inducted later this Summer with a special ceremony. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan women's basketball forward Naz Hillmon makes decision on 2022 season

Naz Hillmon has decided to throw her name into the 2022 WNBA Draft. The Michigan forward is calling it on her collegiate career. Hillmon lead the team in scoring, averaging 21 points (4th in B1G), 9.6 rebounds (4th in B1G), and 2.1 assists per game this past season for the Wolverines. She helped lead the Wolverines to the Elite 8 before they would end up losing to 1-seed Louisville 62-50 on Monday. Michigan finished the regular season with a 25-7 record, which was the 3rd best in the B1G.
MICHIGAN STATE

