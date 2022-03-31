Scattered showers, flurries possible tonight; Drying out tomorrow afternoon

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Staying breezy though tonight

Light showers, few flurries tonight

Few flurries Friday morning, then drying out

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, cool and breezy conditions will continue through tonight, according to Storm Center 7 Austin Chaney.

Tonight's Forecast

The strongest gusts for the day are done, but parts of the Miami Valley could still see a few gusts in the 15-25MPH range this evening, diminishing a bit overnight. Light showers will develop late this evening into tonight. As temperatures fall overnight, some of this precipitation could transition over to some snow flurries. Lows fall to the low 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s.

Wind Gusts This Evening

Futurecast Tomorrow Evening

Futurecast Tomorrow Morning

FRIDAY: A few flurries possible Friday morning. Tapering off by lunchtime. Cloudy early with some breaks in the clouds as the day progresses. Cool and breezy. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s.

This Time of Year

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the middle 50s. Clouds increase Saturday evening with a chance of a few showers into Saturday night.

Weekend Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. A few showers are possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Cloudy with some showers, especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s.

