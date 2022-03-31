ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered showers, flurries possible tonight; Drying out tomorrow afternoon

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Staying breezy though tonight
  • Light showers, few flurries tonight
  • Few flurries Friday morning, then drying out

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies, cool and breezy conditions will continue through tonight, according to Storm Center 7 Austin Chaney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXVKR_0ev4GsMp00
Tonight's Forecast

The strongest gusts for the day are done, but parts of the Miami Valley could still see a few gusts in the 15-25MPH range this evening, diminishing a bit overnight. Light showers will develop late this evening into tonight. As temperatures fall overnight, some of this precipitation could transition over to some snow flurries. Lows fall to the low 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2KZA_0ev4GsMp00
Wind Gusts This Evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GGkY_0ev4GsMp00
Futurecast Tomorrow Evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eftw6_0ev4GsMp00
Futurecast Tomorrow Morning

FRIDAY: A few flurries possible Friday morning. Tapering off by lunchtime. Cloudy early with some breaks in the clouds as the day progresses. Cool and breezy. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bfIKy_0ev4GsMp00
This Time of Year

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the middle 50s. Clouds increase Saturday evening with a chance of a few showers into Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qvkh_0ev4GsMp00
Weekend Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. A few showers are possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Rfgv_0ev4GsMp00
Temperature Trend

TUESDAY: Cloudy with some showers, especially by Tuesday afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely. A thunderstorm is possible as well. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few lingering showers. High temperatures will be cooler in the upper 50s.

Dayton, OH
