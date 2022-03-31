ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

METALS-Copper dips on China demand worries, but set for quarterly gain

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates prices)

March 31 (Reuters) - London copper was set for a second straight quarterly gain on Thursday, even as prices dipped for the day on concerns over demand in top consumer China, which is grappling with its worst resurgence of COVID-19 cases since early 2020.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.5% to $10,314 a tonne by 0702 GMT, after a 0.5% rise in the previous session partly driven by a weak U.S. dollar.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 0.5% lower at 73,320 yuan ($11,560.66) a tonne.

The metal often used as a gauge of global economic health has gained more than 6% on the LME in the first quarter largely due to supply concerns.

China’s top smelters have raised by more than 14% their floor treatment and refining charges for copper concentrate in the second quarter, suggesting supply concerns have eased.

But Wenyu Yao, a senior commodity strategist at ING, would not rule out spikes in market volatility in the second quarter.

“The largest downside risks could be that a forceful policy required to curb inflation negatively spills over to financial sentiment and the real economy, and a prolonged COVID combat that could hurt demand harder (in China),” she wrote in a note.

CHINA: China’s factory activity contracted in March as the economy faced renewed downward pressures from stringent COVID controls.

POLICY SUPPORT: China will roll out policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday.

EV BATTERIES: U.S. President Joe Biden could invoke a Cold War-era defence law as soon as this week to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric vehicle batteries, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar remained broadly weaker, making greenback-denominated metals cheaper for users of other currencies.

LME PRICES: Aluminium slipped 0.7% to $3,527.50 a tonne, zinc was virtually flat at $4,148, lead dropped 0.1% to $2,415, while tin gained 0.3% to $42,620. Nickel shed 0.9% to $32,615 a tonne.

SHANGHAI PRICES: Aluminium gained 0.2%, zinc rose 0.8%, nickel fell 1.3%, lead climbed 1.2%, and tin dropped 0.3%.

($1 = 6.3422 Chinese yuan)

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index fell 0.056%...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Inflation#Yuan#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Covid
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE 100 extends gains as BoE hikes rate but outlook clouded

March 17 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday, as oil majors lifted the commodity-heavy index, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected and struck a less hawkish tone on further hikes. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 1.3% with oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy