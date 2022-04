Collaborating with industry greats like Alexander Yung, Zedsu, and Jay Portal is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. MeetOTB, the 17-year-old sensation, has already worked with these three in his singles. The teenage music star from New Jersey is fast becoming a household name because of his catchy songs. His compositions are a hit on Spotify and that is a huge thing, especially when you consider his age. With more than 8,000 Spotify listeners, MeetOTB is one of the youngest to reach that record. But it seems that there are more records that he breaks every time he releases a new single. Let's take a look.

