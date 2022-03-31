ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squid ink ravioli, saffron beurre blanc: How these Taunton culinary students became champs

By Jon Haglof, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 1 day ago
TAUNTON — The Taunton High School Culinary Arts program is turning out some top chefs. Top in the state, that is.

On March 22, the THS Culinary Arts competition team took the first place at the ProStart Culinary State Championships at Gillette Stadium, continuing what has been an impressive run for the school at the annual contest.

Taunton High School earned a culinary state championship in 2018, while the THS Culinary Arts Management Division team earned top prizes in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Not bad at all for a non-vocational high school that's maybe not well known for culinary arts. The program is available through the Taunton High School's Career and Technical Education department, which also offers concentrations in areas including web design, business and information technology, carpentry and engineering, just to name a few.

Top talent:Here are the Taunton Daily Gazette Girls Basketball All-Scholastics

The five members of the competition team are chefs Torrin Hodgson, Emily Robinson, Ethan Ross, Maliyah Touron and team manager Nolen Langley, who took home the award for Best Team Manager at the event.

How the competition works

The ProStart State Championships are not unlike the many popular competitive cooking shows on TV: a task, a time limit and a winner determined by a panel of foodie judges.

This year, chefs were given one hour to create a three-course meal with no restrictions in terms of ingredients and only a few limitations as to available equipment.

Hodgson took the lead on the main entrée: “Lamb roulade with fig and orange zest duxelle, paired with goat cheese and pancetta polenta, sautéed rainbow carrots and a port demi-glace.”

“There’s always room for improvement,” Hodgson said of his dish. “I was very happy with the flavor. I’m a big fan of presentation and thought it could’ve looked a little nicer visually.”

Robinson took the lead on the appetizer: “Squid ink polka dot ravioli with a ricotta filling and a sundried tomato and saffron beurre blanc with mussels and shrimp.”

“It was my first culinary competition, so I didn’t really know what to expect going into it,” Robinson said. “But Torrin has had some experience so he was definitely helpful in keeping the stress down and keeping the whole team hyped about it.

What are 'street tacos'?:New Taunton food truck serves authentic Mexican cuisine

"It was a lot of fun, but definitely scary knowing we were going up against a lot of the vocational schools.”

Robinson took home the award for Most Creative Appetizer.

The dessert course, with Touron in the lead, was a small plate with big flavors and a lengthy description: an Espresso Panna Cotta with a date coconut crisp, a chocolate coin, salted caramel sauce, and a luxardo cherry salad marinated in amaretto with a white chocolate cherry soil.

Chef Ross takes credit for assisting on all courses, something of a sous chef.

“Ethan was our backbone,” Robinson said. “He helped us get a lot of things done that we didn’t have time for and he really did a great job supporting the team.”

What's next for the Taunton High culinary arts team?

With the first place showing at states, the THS culinary team earned a spot at New England ProStart Regionals, set for this Saturday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, and then, May 5 to 9, the team competes at the National ProStart Championships in Washington D.C.

It’s quite an accomplishment for a program that flies under the radar in a niche generally dominated by vocational schools, like Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational High School, also in Taunton.

But THS Culinary Lead Instructor Leigh Howlett says the program, now in its sixth year with 120 students enrolled, is succeeding beyond the competition arena.

“We’re pushing kids toward careers in an industry they had not considered before,” Howlett said. “We have some kids going off to culinary schools, which is great. And we have some other kids who take what they’ve learned here and go right off to work in the industry — the school of hard knocks.”

Hodgson, who says a career in the culinary arts was not on his radar entering high school, is headed off to the Culinary Institute of America in New York in the fall. Robinson has a similar story and is headed to Johnson & Wales to prepare for a career in the food and hospitality industry.

The THS Culinary Arts program got started in 2015 as a home economics offering and grew to become a DESE-certified vocational program in 2017.

The school has one full commercial kitchen and three smaller classroom kitchens. Also, the program runs the THS Culinary Tiger Den Café, which is open to the public three days a week and offers a variety of low-cost snack and entrée options with a revolving menu which follows the curriculum.

Howlett is joined on the teaching staff by Management Division Instructor Sarah Gibson and chefs John Collins and Melynda Gates.

In full, the program includes three years — 900 hours — of training and instruction and an internship. Students who complete the course work receive a culinary arts certificate and some students qualify for ServSafe certification.

Management Division takes second place

THS culinary arts also has a Management Division, which in addition to culinary training focuses on front-of-house, marketing and business operations.

This year, the THS Culinary Management Division took second place at the ProStart state championships, adding to an impressive resume that includes three previous state titles.

Johnathon Henderson, a member of the Management Division team, says the two disciplines are alike in some respects, but two different aspects of the food industry which must work in concert for a restaurant or food service operation to succeed.

“They are very different. But when it comes down to it both teams are responsible for making a restaurant successful. You can’t have one without the other,” Henderson said.

“It’s less about the cooking and more understanding how your concept works, how it balances, how it works with the customers we’re appealing to and how you can convey it and sell it with your teammates.”

Instead of cooking, entries in Management Division competition must submit a full business plan for consideration by the judges.

The four-person management team also includes Israel Cruz, Kaia Leonard and Tatum Doman.

Currently, the culinary team is holding fundraisers to help with expenses for Nationals. Howlett says the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, one of the sponsors of the state competition, covers travel and lodging, but the group is looking for help to cover costs for additional expenses like food and maybe some sightseeing, if there is time.

A cookie-dough fundraiser is being offered through the Tiger Den Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/THSCulinaryTigerDen, and culinary students are currently busy making 1,700 servings of cookie dough for sale, and eventually, to be baked at home.

Other than that, it’s more practice and preparation for the national stage. The culinary team practices every morning before school, starting at 5:30 a.m., with additional weekend workouts.

“We’re continuing with our practices and also trying to elevate the menu a little bit, to be more in line with nationals,” said Hodgson.

Taunton Daily Gazette staff writer Jon Haglof can be reached at jhaglof@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette

