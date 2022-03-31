ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

I-24 Smart Corridor Phase 2 Construction Begins Sunday April, 3rd

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE., Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is happy to announce construction will begin on Phase 2 of the I-24 SMART Corridor on April 3. The work on a total of 67 overhead gantries will prompt overnight lane closures along the corridor from Nashville to Murfreesboro. The gantries will be placed over the east and westbound lanes of the interstate as part of the new Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) throughout the corridor between mile markers 53 and 70.

The entirety of the construction is expected to last until November, at which time the gantries will become operational. Stansell Electric Company Inc. will first construct the lane control sign gantries and then install the necessary communication devices. Once the gantries are up, testing will be conducted in the following months.

The work will be done in the overnight hours to limit impacts to traffic. The current plan is to work two weeks on then one week off, weather permitting. TDOT will implement the following lane closures and rolling roadblocks as the gantries are erected.

For work on the eastbound lanes:

  • Double right-lane closure eastbound and single left-lane closure westbound will be used to set up equipment.
  • Rolling roadblock eastbound will be used to fly the gantry and attach to the uprights.

For work in the westbound lanes:

  • Double right lane closure westbound and single left lane closure eastbound will be used to set up equipment.
  • Rolling roadblock westbound will be used to fly the gantry and attach to the uprights.

The first week of work will begin April 3 and will stretch from mile marker 55 to 60. Each week’s schedule and location will be listed in the weekly Middle Tennessee Lane Closure Report, which can be found in the TDOT newsroom .

I-24 is an integral part of the Nashville-Davidson County transportation network and a major route for commuters and freight. Since 2005, traffic volumes have increased by more than 60 percent in the Murfreesboro-Rutherford County segments of l-24. Further widening of the interstate is not financially feasible, nor will it solve the congestion issues along the corridor.

The I-24 SMART Corridor project will integrate freeway and arterial roadway elements, along with physical, technological, and operational improvements, to provide drivers accurate, real-time information and to actively manage traffic for a more reliable commute.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in December 2021. Phase 2 is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

More information on the project can be found here, on the TDOT website including design plans and construction timeline.

