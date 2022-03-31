ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Middle TN

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie.

In a social media post, Lopez shared, “Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…”

The video in the post appears to be downtown Columbia in front of Vintage Winery.

Lopez shared in an earlier social media post, “Santa just delivered his first gift of the year… Stay tuned this Christmas! @LifetimeTV”

The unnamed Christmas movie will feature Lopez, local Williamson County resident- Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, and Courtney Lopez.

Visit Columbia also shared about the filming stating, “3..2..1.. Action! Happy to have Jana Kramer and Mario Lopez in #ColumbiaTN shooting their newest Christmas movie.”

The post Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Middle TN appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source

228

Followers

601

Posts

9K+

Views

Follow Cheatham County Source and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb's magical beach photo leaves fans asking the same thing

Hoda Kotb sailed into the weekend in style with a breathtaking beach photo which she couldn't wait to share with fans. The adored Today host took a moment to share a beautiful snapshot on social media in which palm trees swayed by the water's edge. She simply captioned the post:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
BET

Loni Love Updates Fans About 'The Real' Cancellation

Loni Love is giving fans an update in response to the rumors that the daytime talk show The Real is being canceled. In case you missed it, last week chatter started that the popular FOX show would be no more but there had not been any additional word from the producers or any of the four co-hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Mario Lopez
Person
Cheri Oteri
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Reveals She Cried to Donnie Wahlberg After Seeing NKOTB Video

Over the years, Blue Bloods fans have come to know and love the relationships between Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) and Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez), as well as between Donnie and Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko). As accustomed as we are to seeing the actors in character in one of the longest-running police procedurals, however, we can’t help but feel giddy over their newest collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Leona Lewis Pregnant With First Child -- See Her Baby Bump

Leona Lewis is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old singer announced that she's pregnant with her first child by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump to social media. "Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer ❤️," she captioned the pic of herself in a chic black dress.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sam Hunt reveals he is expecting a baby girl amid divorce

Country star Sam Hunt has shared the news that he is expecting a baby girl. The 37-year-old and his estranged wife Hannah Lee Fowler are set to welcome their first child in May, and the Body Like A Back Road singer has now revealed that he and Hannah will become parents to a "little girl".
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Vintage Winery#Columbia
ETOnline.com

Desi Perkins Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Desi Perkins is expanding her family! The YouTube star took to Instagram Tuesday to share that she and her husband, Steven, are expecting their second child together. In the sweet clip, Desi is seen tending to her garden while their son, Ocean, 1, plays and helps Mom with some of the gardening. Soon after, Desi's husband enters the frame with more flowers for the pair to plant. It's then, when Desi turns to greet him, that her baby bump is on full display.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack expecting second baby with wife

Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver have announced they are expecting another baby – and very soon. The couple jointly announced the news on Instagram with some pictures of them together celebrating with family. "How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Begins Filming: ‘The Journey Has Begun’

Let their rosy journey begin! After Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were named joint leads of The Bachelorette earlier this month, their season is already underway. “The journey has begun… #TheBachelorette (s),” executive producer Mike Fleiss tweeted on Saturday, March 26, alongside a snap of the few of the ladies’ suitors nervously waiting on the iconic Bachelor […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
228
Followers
601
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy