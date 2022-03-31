ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

What Not to Store in the Basement

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 1 day ago

From State Farm

Finished and unfinished basement storage can be tricky. Follow a few rules to make sure you keep the right things in your home’s lower level.

Ah, the joys of having a below-ground level to your home. It might offer you a bonus space to transform into a family room or guest bedroom, or even just provide the right amount of square footage to use for short- and long-term storage. But basements and storage don’t always make for happy home partners.

Some basements – prone to flooding, moisture-related mold, even an insect or two – may not be the best place to pile all your excess and seasonal belongings. Consider these ideas to figure out what not to store in a basement, and how to stash items that are safe to place below ground.

What not to store in a basement
Electronics: Stashing gadgets you might use in the future – an old gaming system, for example – in an unfinished basement may seem like a good idea, but evaluate how climate-controlled your space is. If you’ve not finished any of the space, bulky and pricey electric items such as power drills or kitchen stand mixers are better off on ground level or above. If your basement is finished, make sure that any TVs or other electronics are in a moisture-free space, off the ground.

Artwork: Still figuring out what to do with that painting you purchased on a whim? Don’t leave it in an unfinished basement. Humidity and poor ventilation can damage delicate paintings, photographs, and other items.

Flammables: Many DIY materials such as paint and other home supplies – think extra propane tanks – pose a fire risk, particularly if adjacent to gas-powered appliances. Follow manufacturer recommendations for storage.

Books and documents: Poor ventilation and humidity can wreak havoc on anything with a paper component. Unless your space is finished and not subject to big climate variations, store books above ground and in sturdy, leak-proof containers. Store hard-to-replace documents such as birth certificates and Social Security cards higher than the basement in a locked fire box.

How to store things in a basement
If your basement gets damp: Invest in mold-proof storage containers to store anything that might attract moisture, including books and clothing.

If your basement is unfinished: Install shelving units so you can keep items you’re storing in the basement off the floor.

Clothes: Keep extra or seasonal clothing in sealed containers off the basement floor, if possible.

Furniture: Place foldable items stacked neatly against a wall so they’re accessible but retrievable. Any fabric or foam pieces, such as cushions, should be cleaned and stored off the basement floor.

Bulk household and kitchen supplies: Larger quantities of necessities, including toilet paper, paper towels, disposable dishes, and any other household items, should be stored on shelving off the ground. That way, even if your basement floor does get damp, it won’t damage these items.

Non-perishable food: As with bulk household supplies, stash the extras on shelves off the basement floor.

Outdoor accessories: The basement is a good spot for yard accessories or other gardening supplies. However, heavier outdoor furniture can remain outside under all-weather covers.

Tip: Keep a small donation bin in the basement to collect items such as old toys, clothes, and blankets that are ready to repurpose. When the bin is full, take it to a donation drop-off point.

This information is brought to you by State Farm. Contact your local State Farm Agent, Ed Underwood for your home insurance needs and questions. Click here to get a quote or call 615-771-0700 to get information. Like Ed Underwood on Facebook !

The post What Not to Store in the Basement appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source

243

Followers

728

Posts

12K+

Views

Follow Wilson County Source and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Basements#Birth Certificates#Non Perishable Food#Outdoor Furniture#State Farm Finished
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Following its small-space furniture store, Amazon launched a section of multipurpose furniture items that is packed with storage-friendly finds starting at just $26. Perhaps you have a small room that you've been struggling to decorate because of its proportions. Or maybe you live in a one-bedroom apartment that makes fitting all the furniture you want seem physically impossible. Although it can be a struggle to style small living spaces, it isn't impossible.
SHOPPING
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
243
Followers
728
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy