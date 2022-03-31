ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Middle TN

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 1 day ago

Mario Lopez is in Tennessee filming for a movie.

In a social media post, Lopez shared, "Kicking off Day 1 on my new Holiday film here in beautiful Tennessee! Stay tuned…"

The video in the post appears to be downtown Columbia in front of Vintage Winery.

Lopez shared in an earlier social media post, "Santa just delivered his first gift of the year… Stay tuned this Christmas! @LifetimeTV"

The unnamed Christmas movie will feature Lopez, local Williamson County resident- Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, and Courtney Lopez.

Visit Columbia also shared about the filming stating, "3..2..1.. Action! Happy to have Jana Kramer and Mario Lopez in #ColumbiaTN shooting their newest Christmas movie."

The post Find Out Why Mario Lopez is in Middle TN appeared first on Wilson County Source .

digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack expecting second baby with wife

Grey's Anatomy star Chris Carmack and his wife Erin Slaver have announced they are expecting another baby – and very soon. The couple jointly announced the news on Instagram with some pictures of them together celebrating with family. "How do you celebrate your second baby girl?? With a FIESTA...
MUSIC
