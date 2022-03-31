ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Christian Horner hails F1’s new era of overtaking after Verstappen-Leclerc battles

By Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HySFy_0ev4Fjhj00

Christian Horner has tipped the new F1 season to be the best in years after a thrilling opening two races.

The Red Bull team principal saw his reigning world champion Max Verstappen edge a compelling battle with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia last weekend , following Leclerc’s win in the season opener at Bahrain which saw the pair repeeatedly overtake one another.

The entertaining racing is a direct result of a change in regulations specfically designed to make it easier for cars to follow one another and get close before making a move.

“In the last two races, Charles and Max probably overtook each other 10 times at the front. You haven’t seen anything like that for a long time,” Horner told Auto Motor und Sport .

Fellow Red Bull chief Helmut Marko added: “I didn’t believe after last year there was any improvement. But apparently there is.”

Horner said Verstappen produced a “strategic race” to claim his first victory since becoming world champion.

After both Red Bull drivers had failed to finish the season-opening race in Bahrain, Verstappen got back on track with a strong victory, pipping Leclerc to the win in Jeddah.

The 24-year-old won his first Drivers’ Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December and will again be among the leading contenders as he seeks to contend his crown.

Both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez had suffered engine issues in the first week of the season, and Horner was pleased that Red Bull were able to get back on track and score their first points of the 2022.

“Yes, it was great to rebound after the issues we had and what a great race,” the Red Bull team principal said.

“It was a very strategic race for Max, not taking too much out of the tyres to make sure he had enough to attack at the end, and some great racing between him and Charles; thankfully he had enough to hang on at the end.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

576K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Las Vegas parties could distract Formula 1 drivers, jokes Lewis Hamilton as new night race unveiled

Lewis Hamilton has warned that drivers could easily be distracted by the ‘hardcore’ party scene in Las Vegas, after the Nevada city was confirmed as the host of the third Formula 1 race in the United States from 2023 onwards. Sin City last hosted an F1 grand prix in the 1980s but will re-join the calendar in November next year, in a night race which will see drivers speeding along its notorious strip at speeds of over 200-miles-per-hour.CEO Stefano Domenicali referred to the event as a ‘spectacular’ step forward for Formula 1, which has seen its American audience surge in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull and Ferrari rivalry lacks ‘animosity’ and what’s gone wrong at Mercedes?

Red Bull’s relationship with Ferrari does not carry the same “animosity” as their rivalry with Mercedes, Christian Horner has said, as he reflected on a thrilling opening two races to the F1 season. Ferrari dominated the opener in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc scooped victory and Red Bull struggled with reliability as both cars failed to finish. But the Red Bull’s hit back at the weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where Sergio Perez won pole and Max Verstappen won the race itself.Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, says racing Ferrari is “slightly different” but insists Mercedes, and their drivers Lewis Hamilton and...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Max Verstappen Slammed By Columnist As Driving Tactics Are Questioned – “Absolute Nuisance”

Max Verstappen has been slammed by Jolyon Palmer as the commentator and columnist calls him an “absolute nuisance” after his behaviour around the safety car during the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. The Saudi Arabian GP was a dramatic one with a terror attack close to the track on the Friday, Saturday saw Mick Schumacher hit […] The post F1 News: Max Verstappen Slammed By Columnist As Driving Tactics Are Questioned – “Absolute Nuisance” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Helmut Marko
ESPN

Mick Schumacher crash could hit $1 million for Haas

Mick Schumacher's crash in last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying could be a $1 million hit for Haas, according to team boss Guenther Steiner. The German driver missed Sunday's race in Jeddah, despite being unhurt in the impact, with the shattered car needing a complete rebuild. "The chassis in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin at F1 Australian Grand Prix after Covid absence

Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin in the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix after recovering from Covid-19.The four-time world champion missed the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia owing to a positive test he recorded shortly before flying out to the Middle East, and was replaced by reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg.Now, the German will return to the grid for the third round in Melbourne, which hosts the Australian race for the first time since 2019 after the relaxation of pandemic-related protocols.“We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer, Christian Horner reveals

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo turned down a “stratospheric” offer to remain with the team before choosing to leave for Renault in 2019.The Australian originally stepped up to Red Bull from sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2014, and beat four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in his debut season with the Milton Keynes-based squad. Ricciardo won seven races in five seasons with the team, before being comprehensively outscored by teammate Max Verstappen and deciding to move on in order to avoid playing second fiddle to the Dutchman.After two seasons with Renault in which he...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for Formula 1 calendar in 2023

Formula One will return to Las Vegas next year with the race taking place on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The grand prix will be held on a Saturday night in November, potentially around Thanksgiving, with the track sweeping past some of the city's most legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull#F1#Verstappen Leclerc#Ferrari#Auto Motor Und Sport#Dutchman
ESPN

Aston Martin confirms Sebastian Vettel will return in Australia

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel will make his first race start of the 2022 season at next weekend's Australian Grand Prix after recovering from COVID-19. Vettel missed the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after testing positive for the virus before leaving his home in Switzerland.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

The Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Car Looks Almost As Cool As The F1 Car

The last time Aston Martin went racing in something other than Formula 1 was back in 2019. Since then, the British supercar manufacturer hasn't been anywhere near a racetrack. Except to show off the Aston Martin Valkyrie at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Or when it won at Sebring. Actually, Aston Martin spends a lot of time at the racetrack.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes ‘plan new rear wing’ as Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed for 2023

As the dust settles in Formula 1 following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, attention turns to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix, with Ferrari and Red Bull out in front, leaving Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mercedes desperately scrapping around for a solution in their speed deficit to their F1 rivals. Should Toto wolff and co. not be able to bridge the gap soon, the title race could unfold into a shoot-out between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc, though Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez will also have a say. The main two drivers for the two...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 drivers made ‘united effort’ to race after Jeddah missile attack, confirms Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen has said that Formula 1’s drivers came together in a “united effort” to race after a missile attack close to the Jeddah circuit threatened the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.An oil facility roughly ten miles from the track was set ablaze on Friday afternoon after being struck by a missile, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels claiming responsibility.That led to concerned drivers to voice their worries to Stefano Domenicali, the F1 chief executive, during a four-hour meeting that stretched into the early hours of Saturday morning.The decision was eventually made to go ahead with the weekend’s proceedings, with the FIA stating...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc praised for demonstrating ‘art of driving’ in F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi says Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc demonstrated the “art of driving” in their sensational battle for the lead at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last Sunday.Verstappen took victory at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after passing Leclerc on the pit straight with just a few laps remaining, after team-mate Sergio Perez had lost his early lead due to unfortunate safety car timing caused by Nicholas Latifi’s crash.Leclerc led after the re-start and handled the pressure from Verstappen excellently with smart tactics, including allowing Verstappen to overtake at the final corner before using DRS to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Las Vegas Grand Prix’s Saturday 10pm start time is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 chief

A Saturday night local-time start for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is ‘perfect’, insists Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.F1 officially announced its return to Sin City for the first time since 1982, in an event which will become the third United States-based race on the calendar from November 2023 onwards. Cars will speed along Las Vegas’ notorious Strip at speeds of up to 212mph, and the 6.12km track will see drivers roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.The inaugural race does not yet have a confirmed a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponents

Follow all the latest updates from Qatar as the World Cup group stage draw takes place in Doha this afternoon. Gareth Southgate, who will be in attendance at the draw, has been optimistic about England’s chances but insisted they will have to be “close to perfect” to lift the trophy later this year. England benefitted from kind draws in 2018 and 2020, when they reached the semi-finals in Russia and fell agonisingly short on penalties in the Euros final, and will be keen to avoid Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands, who have all been seeded in Pot 2. Senegal,...
SOCCER
People

Williams Driver Alex Albon Is on a Quest to Be a 'Better Version of Myself' in Formula 1 Return

Alex Albon knows the challenge of earning a spot in Formula 1 — and the even harder fight of keeping it. The 26-year-old from London made his F1 debut in 2019 as a part of Toro Rosso (now named AlphaTauri), one of Red Bull's two racing teams. After an impressive showing, the company picked Albon to replace driver Pierre Gasly on their leading racing team, placing him next to future F1 champion Max Verstappen.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

When is World Cup group stage draw? Date, start time and who can still qualify?

The wait for the 2022 World Cup is almost over with the draw for the tournament set to take place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year. England have already secured their place at the tournament, which is being played in November and December instead of its usual summer slot to avoid the intense heat in Qatar. Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsThe awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment...
UEFA
The Independent

Qatar stages draw for World Cup amid protests

Coaches and soccer officials are gathering in Qatar for Friday's draw for the Middle East's first World Cup.There will be 37 nations involved in the draw ceremony but five teams will ultimately not reach the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.The full lineup will not be known until at least June, when the intercontinental playoffs and the final European qualifiers are completed.The show at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center starts at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) and lasts one hour. Teams will be split into eight groups of four, with 16 advancing from the group stage.The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More Energy bills live: Biggest jump in bills comes into effectWhen do gas and electric prices go up and why? Price rises explainedHow can the government reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?
FIFA
The Independent

Red Bull have created a ‘difficult, prima donna’ car, says Helmut Marko

Long-time Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has described the team’s car for the 2022 Formula 1 season as a “prima donna”, and believes that rivals Ferrari have the more complete design.Max Verstappen claimed his first victory as defending F1 world champion at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez failed to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix that kicked off the new season.An offseason overhaul of aerodynamic regulations forced manufacturers to make significant design tweaks, with Mercedes so far struggling for straight-line speed and Red Bull enduring some difficulties.That has led a resurgent Ferrari to set...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar

After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsReigning champions France will be among...
FIFA
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy