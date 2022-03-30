ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advantages of ERAS for patients and hospitals — 4 Qs with 2 senior consultants from Cardinal Health

Cover picture for the articleAs physicians continue to refine pain management protocols to best support patients and improve postoperative outcomes, enhanced recovery after surgery programs have become more prevalent. Information and guidance on enhanced recovery protocols are released through the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery Society, an international nonprofit that develops and publishes guidelines...

beckershospitalreview.com

Memorial Hermann partners with hybrid care startup to increase access to care

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System partners with a hybrid care startup to deliver affordable onsite care to small employers. Hamilton Health Box, which builds telemedicine enabled micro clinics for small and medium sized employers and rural areas, will partner with the health system to install micro clinics at worksites for Houston-area employers with as few as 100 employees, according to March 24 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com

7 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is. a post-acute population health consultant. 2. Holy Name...
beckershospitalreview.com

Is it time for more nurse CEOs?

With nearly one-third of registered nurses considering leaving their current roles amid historic workforce shortages, healthcare executives nationwide are scrambling to better understand and meet nurses' needs. This task may come easier for hospital and health system CEOs with hands-on nursing experience, but so-called "nurse CEOs" are few and far between.
MedicalXpress

When is it time for a knee replacement?

Knee replacement surgery is one of the most common procedures in the United States, with more than 790,000 performed each year. Deciding the time for knee replacement needs to be determined by you and your doctor, but certain factors make it more likely, according to experts at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California.
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
heart.org

Mammograms may provide clues about women’s risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide information about a woman’s heart health and risk for cardiovascular disease, according to a new study of more than 5,000 women in California. Researchers found that women who have breast arterial calcification, calcium build-up within the arteries of the breast, are at a 51% higher risk for heart disease and stroke than women who do not have breast arterial calcification.
AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
WBTW News13

Tidelands Health has no hospitalized COVID-19 patients for first time in 2 years

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Tidelands Health celebrated a long-awaited milestone on Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations across South Carolina have dropped dramatically in recent weeks. As of Monday morning, there were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus for the first time in two years. “Our team, which has battled the disease with such dedication, […]
MedicalXpress

How bone marrow contributes to the development of atherosclerosis

The activation of the bone marrow appears to play a key role in the origin and development of atherosclerosis, the pathological process underlying cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction and stroke. A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by cardiologists Valentín Fuster and Borja Ibáñez suggests that the bone marrow is activated in response to known cardiovascular risk factors. In the study, published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers show that these risk factors lead to an increase in the number of circulating inflammatory cells, which go on to trigger the initiation and subsequent progression of atherosclerotic disease.
MedicalXpress

Guidance on preventing second stroke in those with plaque in brain arteries

The use of medications and exercise is more beneficial in preventing a second stroke in people with intracranial atherosclerosis than placing a stent in the blood vessel, according to a new practice advisory issued by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The practice advisory is published in the March 21, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, Neurocritical Care Society and Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology.
MedicalXpress

New PCR test for oral cancer set to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have developed the world's first PCR test for mouth cancer. The test has now been proved with patients from China, India and the UK, with the results published in the international journal, Cancers. The inventor, Dr. Muy-Teck Teh, named the test the Quantitative Malignant Index Diagnosis System (qMIDS).
beckershospitalreview.com

Atrius Health lays off nurses

Atrius Health, a 715-physician group based in Newton, Mass., laid off upwards of 50 nurses March 30, The Boston Globe reports. There are conflicting reports on the precise headcount affected by the layoffs. Atrius Health said 58 professionals were let go, while the Massachusetts Nurses Association said 61 nurses — approximately 10 percent of the group's nursing staff — were terminated. A spokesperson for Atrius Health declined to comment on the discrepancy with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension, AdventHealth rename hospitals as partnership unwinds

Ascension and AdventHealth have pulled the plug on their joint venture Amita Health and are renaming hospitals to reflect their system names. St. Louis-based Ascension and Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth announced in October that they were unwinding Amita Health, a joint venture providing healthcare services in the greater Chicago area, after working together for about seven years. The systems didn't provide details about what prompted the decision to split up the partnership.
beckershospitalreview.com

How to reevaluate your non-acute distribution strategy — 4 Qs with Cardinal Health's Ken Rasbid

What's the best distribution strategy for your organization? What are the key considerations when trying to identify the optimal distribution strategy?. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with Ken Rasbid, National Sales Director for the physician office platform at Cardinal Health, about factors to consider when evaluating a facility's distribution strategy. Mr. Rasbid weighed in on determining if the advantages associated with outsourced distribution make sense for a facility and explained how to successfully transition from self-distribution to outsourced distribution.
