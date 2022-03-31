ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England reach World Cup final with convincing victory over South Africa

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09X1EY_0ev4DULI00

Danni Wyatt struck a maiden World Cup century as England powered into the final with a dominant 137-run victory over South Africa in Christchurch.

Heather Knight’s side have overcome their poor start to the tournament – opening their title defence with three consecutive defeats – and a fifth straight win set up a meeting with Australia in Sunday’s final.

Sophie Ecclestone claimed a maiden international five-for, finishing with figures of six for 36 from eight overs as South Africa were bowled out for 156.

In the group-stage meeting, fielding errors had crept into England’s performance as they dropped Laura Wolvaardt three times on her way to a match-winning 77, but this time it was South Africa who were left to rue their mistakes in the field.

Wyatt was dropped five times on her way to 129 from 125 deliveries, which set England on course to 293 for eight after being put in to bat.

Having only made 56 runs before the seventh match of the tournament, Wyatt struck 76 against Pakistan but really found her feet in the semi-final.

Wyatt was well-supported by Sophia Dunkley as they put on 116 runs for the fifth wicket, with the South East Stars batter making 60.

Ecclestone’s haul was the best figures of the tournament so far, her fifth wicket came when Masabata Klaas top-edged the ball to Tammy Beaumont , before she took the final wicket of the game.

At the start of the chase, the tournament’s top-scorer Wolvaardt lasted less than two overs before chipping the ball back to bowler Anya Shrubsole for a duck.

The dangerous Lizelle Lee followed shortly afterwards to leave South Africa eight for two, flicking the ball to the leg side again off Shrubsole.

Lara Goodall and captain Sune Luus led a small resurgence after the two early wickets, putting on a quick 36, before the captain was bowled by Kate Cross.

Goodall was dropped on 18, by a jumping effort from Charlie Dean off Nat Sciver, but she added only 10 more runs before being bowled by Dean.

Marizanne Kapp tried to push the scoring rate on after the required rate had kept climbing with the tumble of wickets, but only made 21 before Ecclestone took her first wicket of the match.

Ecclestone then cleaned up, taking the wickets of Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon, on her way to finishing with the best figures for an English player at the Women’s World Cup.

In the first innings, Tammy Beaumont fell to Kapp early, leaving England 10 for one.

Wyatt was dropped on 22 by Lee at slip, and again on 36 by Kapp who had covered ground well but the ball slipped out as she hit the ground.

Sciver and Jones made 15 and 28 respectively before Dunkley came to the crease with England 126 for four.

Wyatt and Dunkley’s partnership and a useful 24 from Ecclestone saw England post what proved to be a comfortable match-winning total.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
The Independent

Who could England draw in the World Cup group stage?

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on.Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsBoth those sides are in a strong-looking pot...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marizanne Kapp
Person
Mignon Du Preez
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Sophia Dunkley
Person
Chloe Tryon
Person
Kate Cross
Person
Lara Goodall
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
BBC

Ian Cockbain: Gloucestershire batter motivated by Australian success

Gloucestershire batter Ian Cockbain has a new-found motivation for franchise cricket after a successful first stint in Australia's Big Bash League. Cockbain, 35, was called up to the Adelaide Strikers in January before enjoying a spell in the Pakistan Super League the following month. He scored 239 runs in six...
SPORTS
The Independent

Imran Khan: The World Cup-winning cricket captain set to be ousted as Pakistan PM

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is fighting for political survival after a united opposition moved a no-confidence motion against his government and held his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), responsible for burgeoning inflation.The no-trust motion comes after the PTI government’s largest and main political ally, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), announced at a press conference on Wednesday that the party was quitting the coalition and joining the opposition.If ousted, Mr Khan will become the country’s first prime minister to be removed by a no-confidence vote in the Pakistan National Assembly, parliament’s lower house.Former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat...
WORLD
BBC

Steve Borthwick vows to ignore England head coach links

Steve Borthwick says he has "plenty on his plate" at Leicester and will not be distracted by the prospect of taking over from Eddie Jones as England coach. The Rugby Football Union have confirmed they hope to replace Jones with an English coach after the 2023 World Cup. Borthwick, 42,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is the World Cup group stage draw on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch

Preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar step up as the draw for the group stages is made.29 of the 32 competing teams will be known and be certain of their tournament schedule when proceedings are conducted, with the final three nations to be confirmed in June.Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsQualified countries will be seeded and drawn into eight groups of four teams.Hosts Qatar have already been slotted into Group A.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw:When and where is it?The draw for the group...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South East#Overs#England Cricket
Daily Mail

Elton John dedicates one of his most famous songs to Shane Warne's three children as he describes the sports star as 'the most amazing Australian cricketer of all time' during memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Elton John has dedicated one of his famous songs to Shane Warne's three children during the cricketer's memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The 74-year-old rock legend performed his classic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me as Warne's son Jackson as well as daughters Summer and Brooke sat in the audience.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Injured Marsh ruled out of limited-overs series in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia’s remaining limited-overs cricket matches in Pakistan because of a hip injury. Marsh will join Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League to continue his recovery from the low-grade hip flexor injury he sustained during practice ahead of ODI series in Lahore.
WORLD
The Independent

Rainford-Brent welcomes ‘significant moment’ as ECB helps ACE programme expand

The England and Wales Cricket Board will expand its investment in the African-Caribbean Engagement programme to four new locations.Chaired by Ebony Rainford-Brent, the independent charity was first established by Surrey in 2020 to engage with children and young people from more diverse communities in the south of London.An expansion to Birmingham and Bristol proved successful last year and now the ECB has committed to helping the programme launch in Nottingham, Manchester, Leeds and an additional London borough.The ECB is to support the continued expansion of the ACE programme so that it can provide opportunities for young cricketers from Black communities...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
SkySports

Women's Cricket World Cup: Australia storm into final with crushing victory over West Indies

Australia stormed into the Women's World Cup final with a 157-run demolition of West Indies in a rain-reduced game in Wellington. Australia piled on 305-3 from their 45 overs - the highest total in a Women's World Cup knockout match - as Alyssa Healy (129 off 107 balls) hit a 91-ball century and put on 216 with Rachael Haynes (85 off 100) for the first wicket.
SPORTS
The Independent

When is World Cup group stage draw? Date, start time and who can still qualify?

The wait for the 2022 World Cup is almost over with the draw for the tournament set to take place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year. England have already secured their place at the tournament, which is being played in November and December instead of its usual summer slot to avoid the intense heat in Qatar. Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsThe awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment...
UEFA
ClutchPoints

These Pakistan Players Will Be Game Changers vs Australia In Second ODI

Australia vs Pakistan, Lahore. Even after a decent fightback from the batters, Pakistan couldn’t convert it to a win. It all went wrong with the failure of the middle order batting of Pakistan! Inexperienced and young players couldn’t face Adam Zampa. On the other hand, Travis Head, with the role of an opener, played an incredible inning. Aaron Finch’s form is concerning ahead of T20 World Cup, and he will be looking to play a fine inning in the second ODI.
WORLD
The Independent

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.CricketFarewell to Shane Warne.On the field, our toughest foe.Off the field, as kind and generous as they come.A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in...
TENNIS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France trip

Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's...
WORLD
Reuters

Australia farewells "legend" Warne at MCG memorial

MELBOURNE, March 30 (Reuters) - Shane Warne was remembered as a cricketing genius and maverick entertainer at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday where tens of thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to one of the game's finest players. Australian Warne, whose talent and personality...
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy