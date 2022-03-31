ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England reach World Cup final with convincing victory over South Africa

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8o8l_0ev4CEdx00

Danni Wyatt struck a maiden World Cup century as England powered into the final with a dominant 137-run victory over South Africa in Christchurch.

Heather Knight’s side have overcome their poor start to the tournament – opening their title defence with three consecutive defeats – and a fifth straight win set up a meeting with Australia in Sunday’s final.

Sophie Ecclestone claimed a maiden international five-for, finishing with figures of six for 36 from eight overs as South Africa were bowled out for 156.

In the group-stage meeting, fielding errors had crept into England’s performance as they dropped Laura Wolvaardt three times on her way to a match-winning 77, but this time it was South Africa who were left to rue their mistakes in the field.

Wyatt was dropped five times on her way to 129 from 125 deliveries, which set England on course to 293 for eight after being put in to bat.

Having only made 56 runs before the seventh match of the tournament, Wyatt struck 76 against Pakistan but really found her feet in the semi-final.

Wyatt was well-supported by Sophia Dunkley as they put on 116 runs for the fifth wicket, with the South East Stars batter making 60.

Ecclestone’s haul was the best figures of the tournament so far, her fifth wicket came when Masabata Klaas top-edged the ball to Tammy Beaumont, before she took the final wicket of the game.

At the start of the chase, the tournament’s top-scorer Wolvaardt lasted less than two overs before chipping the ball back to bowler Anya Shrubsole for a duck.

The dangerous Lizelle Lee followed shortly afterwards to leave South Africa eight for two, flicking the ball to the leg side again off Shrubsole.

Lara Goodall and captain Sune Luus led a small resurgence after the two early wickets, putting on a quick 36, before the captain was bowled by Kate Cross.

Goodall was dropped on 18, by a jumping effort from Charlie Dean off Nat Sciver, but she added only 10 more runs before being bowled by Dean.

Marizanne Kapp tried to push the scoring rate on after the required rate had kept climbing with the tumble of wickets, but only made 21 before Ecclestone took her first wicket of the match.

Ecclestone then cleaned up, taking the wickets of Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon, on her way to finishing with the best figures for an English player at the Women’s World Cup.

In the first innings, Tammy Beaumont fell to Kapp early, leaving England 10 for one.

Wyatt was dropped on 22 by Lee at slip, and again on 36 by Kapp who had covered ground well but the ball slipped out as she hit the ground.

Sciver and Jones made 15 and 28 respectively before Dunkley came to the crease with England 126 for four.

Wyatt and Dunkley’s partnership and a useful 24 from Ecclestone saw England post what proved to be a comfortable match-winning total.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England could face Germany or Croatia as World Cup groups set to be revealed

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on. Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.
FIFA
newschain

Rainbow flags ‘may be taken off World Cup fans in Qatar for their own safety’

Rainbow flags could be taken off fans at the World Cup in Qatar to protect them from being attacked, a senior leader overseeing security for the tournament has said. Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari insisted that LGBTQ couples would be welcomed and accepted in Qatar for the Fifa showpiece event from November 21 to December 18, despite same-sex relations remaining criminalised in the conservative Gulf nation.
FIFA
BBC

England 3-0 Ivory Coast: Raheem Sterling scores as Three Lions cruise to win

England strolled to victory in their friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley to complete a satisfactory international break for manager Gareth Southgate. Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham produced an outstanding individual display as England followed up Saturday's win against Switzerland with a commanding performance. The hosts were well in control...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marizanne Kapp
Person
Mignon Du Preez
Person
Tammy Beaumont
Person
Danni Wyatt
Person
Chloe Tryon
Person
Kate Cross
Person
Lara Goodall
Person
Anya Shrubsole
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
BBC

Sarina Wiegman: Latest England squad 'close' to Euros selection

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the squad she has selected for forthcoming matches in North Macedonia and Northern Ireland could be "close" to the group that will go to this summer's European Championship. Wiegman has named a 24-player squad for the World Cup qualifying matches which will be played on...
SPORTS
newschain

5 players to keep an eye on in the Women’s World Cup final

Defending champions England will face Australia in the Women’s World Cup final in Christchurch on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who could decide which team goes home with the trophy. Sophie Ecclestone. The world’s top-ranked WODI bowler, like her team, has grown into the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#South East#Overs#Pakistan
BBC

Women's World Cup: Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

West Indies 148 (37 overs): Taylor 48, Jonassen 2-14 Australia waltzed into the final of the Women's World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington. The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather - morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side - to rack up 305-3.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
newschain

Gareth Southgate: England will have to be close to perfect to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate heads into Friday’s World Cup draw believing England can win the tournament – but admits they will have to be “close to perfect” to triumph in Qatar. Confidence, experience and belief have all grown in the Three Lions squad thanks to the run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Elton John dedicates one of his most famous songs to Shane Warne's three children as he describes the sports star as 'the most amazing Australian cricketer of all time' during memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Elton John has dedicated one of his famous songs to Shane Warne's three children during the cricketer's memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The 74-year-old rock legend performed his classic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me as Warne's son Jackson as well as daughters Summer and Brooke sat in the audience.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.CricketFarewell to Shane Warne.On the field, our toughest foe.Off the field, as kind and generous as they come.A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in...
TENNIS
Reuters

Australia farewells "legend" Warne at MCG memorial

MELBOURNE, March 30 (Reuters) - Shane Warne was remembered as a cricketing genius and maverick entertainer at a state memorial at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday where tens of thousands of people gathered to pay tribute to one of the game's finest players. Australian Warne, whose talent and personality...
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France trip

Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's...
WORLD
newschain

Yorkshire members vote in reforms which pave way for Headingley internationals

Structural reforms at Yorkshire were approved by the club’s members on Wednesday night which paves the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer. At an extraordinary general meeting, the governance changes ordered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, following Yorkshire’s mishandling of ex-player Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, were voted through.
SPORTS
newschain

Milkwood all set for Scottish Champion Hurdle defence

Neil Mulholland is hoping Milkwood can strike again at Ayr and retain his title in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle. The eight-year-old was a three-and-three-quarter-length winner of the Grade Two last term and has been seen only twice since, firstly when an excellent second in the Galway Hurdle in July and then when fourth on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter in October.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy