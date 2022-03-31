ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok cat escapes Ukraine war and raises more than £7,000 for charity

By Lottie Kilraine
 1 day ago

A Ukrainian cat who went viral on social media has escaped to France with his owner and raised more than £7,000 for charity in the process.

The owner of Stepan the cat, whose Instagram account Loveyoustepan has 1.2 million followers, documented their journey after they were forced to flee from their home in Kharkiv, north-east Ukraine, when Russia began shelling the city last month.

Stepan, 13, who was rescued as a kitten, went viral on TikTok in 2019 thanks to a video showing him next to a glass of red wine with Stevie Wonder’s I Just Called To Say I Love You playing.

Celebrities including Britney Spears, Diane Kruger and Hailey Bieber have previously shared Stepan’s photos and videos, and in November he appeared in an advert for the designer fashion brand Valentino.

Since reaching safety in France, Stepan’s owner has used social media to raise more than 10,035 US dollars (around £7,625) for five charities.

The money raised will be donated to Happy Paw, UAnimals, Mykolaiv Zoo, XII Months and Plyushka, to provide aid to animals affected by the war in Ukraine.

“(This war is a) big tragedy for my country and people,” Stepan’s owner Anna told the PA news agency.

“The World Influencers and Bloggers Association came up with the idea of fundraising and organised the process (and) we are very grateful for the UK people’s support.”

Anna announced on March 28 that they had hit their fundraising target and thanked Stepan’s followers for their support.

“My dear friends, I’m heartedly grateful for your responsiveness and support,” read a post on the Loveyoustepan Instagram.

“Your contributions are priceless — thanks to your support, we might provide decent care and treatment for every animal in Ukraine. Thank you so much!”

In a post on Instagram earlier this month, Anna described her experience of being woken by explosions that made the windows of her apartment tremble as she “realised that the war had come to our house” on February 24.

“Shells hit the neighbouring houses every day, the houses burned before our eyes,” she wrote on the Loveyoustepan page.

“By some miracle, our house remained safe exactly for a week.

“Our house was also damaged on the eighth day as a shell flew into the neighbours’ balcony. (But) there was no fire. Thank God!”

They spent two nights in a basement before being able to leave Kharkiv, travelling by train for 20 hours with Stepan in a travel-carrier to Lviv, western Ukraine.

From there they were able to cross the border to Poland after standing in line with more than 4,000 people for nine hours.

They were then offered help by the World Influencers and Bloggers Association to travel to France, where they will stay until the “day when we can return home”.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

If you enjoy reading articles from
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Bears rescued from animal sanctuary in Kyiv

Officials in Germany were able to rescue several black bears from zoos endangered by the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to The Associated Press, the Animal Protection Association of Schleswig-Holstein said they were able to rescue several Asian black bears from Ukraine earlier this month. The agency said among those...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Diane Kruger
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Vet crosses into Ukraine to rescue animals trapped by Russian invasion

A Polish vet has recused around 200 cats, 60 dogs and even a pygmy goat from war torn Ukraine, including one canine with a bullet lodged in its spine.Jakub Kotowicz, 32, crossed the border from Poland last week as part of three convoys - setting off from PrzemyÅl at midday on Tuesday and returning at 3am. He said he has not slept for five days.Among the animals Mr Kotowicz has rescued so far are a pygmy goat with diseased legs, a Sphinx cat wearing a knitted jumper, and a Chihuahua mother and puppy pair.He plans to keep the two-month-old pygmy...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cat#Charities#Refugees#Ukrainian#Loveyoustepan#Happy Paw#Plyushka
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
