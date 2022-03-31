Bitcoin Bull Cathie Wood Scoops Up $18.9M Worth Of Shares In This Crypto Exchange

Ark Investment Management, led by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Cathie Wood, on Wednesday bought more stake in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.

The stock-picking firm bought 96,591 Coinbase shares, estimated to be worth $18.9 million based on Wednesday’s closing price.

Coinbase stock closed 3.8% lower at $196.7 a share on Wednesday and is down 21.6% year-to-date.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in Coinbase, which enables the trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Ark Invest held 6.25 million shares of Coinbase, worth $1.27 billion, before Wednesday’s trade, via its Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW, and Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF.

Coinbase became a public company in April 2021 via a direct stock listing, closing at $328.28 per share at the end of its first day of trading.

Wood in January said a single Bitcoin could be worth $1.36 million by 2030.

Photo courtesy: Coinbase

