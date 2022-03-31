ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Blockchain Wants To Be World's Largest Bitcoin Holder After Satoshi Nakamoto

By Samyuktha Sriram
 1 day ago
Do Kwon, founder of the Terra LUNA/USD protocol, plans to buy $10 billion worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD for Terra’s reserves.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Fungible Times, Do Kwon said that Terra intends to be the largest single holder of Bitcoin besides its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

“The reason I want to get to $10 billion, is that besides Satoshi, we will be the largest single holder of Bitcoin in the world,” he said.

“In that case, like within the crypto industry, the failure of UST is equivalent to the failure of crypto itself.”

Earlier this month, Do Kwon announced Terra’s plans to buy Bitcoin to backstop short-term redemptions of TerraUSD /USD, the U.S.-dollar value pegged stablecoin of the Terra blockchain, and for a decentralized foreign exchange reserve.

The blockchain has already acquired more than 27,000 BTC for this purpose through a wallet address labeled Luna Foundation Guard (LFG).

If Terra’s BTC acquisition goes forward as planned, it would hold more Bitcoin than MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR, Tesla Inc TSLA, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA and Block Inc SQ put together.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LUNA was trading at $106.38, up 0.76% in the last 24 hours.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
