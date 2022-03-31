Padres Top Brewers

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
The Guardians belted four home runs en route to a 10-3 spring training win over the Brewers on March 29. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller had solo homers in the fifth, Amed Rosario had a two-run shot in the third and Austin Hedges recorded a three-run homer in the fourth.
The San Diego Padres have hopes of contending in 2022 after a disappointing finish last season. On Thursday, the Padres announced that Yu Darvish will be the team’s Opening Day starting pitcher April 7th vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks. Darvish was an NL All-Star in 2021, when he posted fantastic...
Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MILWAUKEE (AP)Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena has signed a $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday as a minor league contract and immediately selected him to the major league roster. He can earn $1.55 million based...
The Arizona Diamondbacks chopped their roster down by five players on Thursday, including re-assigning the team’s top-ranked prospect, Alek Thomas. Arizona sent the outfielder and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton to minor-league camp. Additionally, righty Luis Frias, left-hander Caleb Baragar and infielder Drew Ellis were optioned to Triple-A Reno. The...
PHOENIX - The MLB offseason was busy – and special to a number of Milwaukee Brewers players. At American Family Fields of Phoenix, a couple of lockers down the row, pitcher Josh Hader celebrated his teammates' life-changing offseasons. "That’s awesome. That’s what life is. It’s what it’s about," Hader...
