Padres Top Brewers

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO