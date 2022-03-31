ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Padres Top Brewers

By Tom King
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, Az (WSAU) — The San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Wednesday...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLB
6abc

Chicago White Sox acquire Adam Haseley in trade with Philadelphia Phillies

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
MLB
Morning Journal

Four Guardians belt home runs in 10-3 spring training win over Brewers

The Guardians belted four home runs en route to a 10-3 spring training win over the Brewers on March 29. Jose Ramirez and Owen Miller had solo homers in the fifth, Amed Rosario had a two-run shot in the third and Austin Hedges recorded a three-run homer in the fourth.
BASEBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Eric Lauer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to $1.25M, 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP)Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena has signed a $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday as a minor league contract and immediately selected him to the major league roster. He can earn $1.55 million based...
MLB
Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks re-assign top prospect Alek Thomas, 4 others

The Arizona Diamondbacks chopped their roster down by five players on Thursday, including re-assigning the team’s top-ranked prospect, Alek Thomas. Arizona sent the outfielder and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton to minor-league camp. Additionally, righty Luis Frias, left-hander Caleb Baragar and infielder Drew Ellis were optioned to Triple-A Reno. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#The Milwaukee Brewers 4 2#Spring Training#Angels
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers pitchers Burnes, Houser enjoy special offseason

PHOENIX - The MLB offseason was busy – and special to a number of Milwaukee Brewers players. At American Family Fields of Phoenix, a couple of lockers down the row, pitcher Josh Hader celebrated his teammates' life-changing offseasons. "That’s awesome. That’s what life is. It’s what it’s about," Hader...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy