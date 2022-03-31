ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Paul Herman through the years

WPXI
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Paul Herman through the years Actor Paul Herman, known...

www.wpxi.com

HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Paul Herman
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
IndieWire

Razzie Awards Are ‘Still Discussing’ If They Will Rescind Bruce Willis’ (Dis)honor After Aphasia Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE:The Golden Raspberry Awards have rescinded Bruce Willis’ Worst Performance Award after his aphasia diagnosis was made public. Read more here. Last week, Bruce Willis was (dis)honored with a Golden Raspberry Award for his performance in the space actioner “Cosmic Sin.” He didn’t have much competition: The Razzies this year crafted a special category just for the actor, “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie,” highlighting the eight schlock titles he starred in last year. Just four days later, Willis’ family revealed that the actor would be “stepping away” from acting after he...
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
WPXI

Photos: Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation stuns Oscars crowd

Photos: Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation stuns Oscars crowd Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful

Know all too well that the only thing more dangerous than Sheila in a good mood is Sheila in a bad one. And in Soaps.com’s newest spoilers for Monday, April 4, through Friday, April 8, the supervillain is thrown into the tizzy of all tizzies as her recent machinations come ever closer to becoming common knowledge. Will Deacon be able to talk her off of a metaphorical ledge? Will Taylor come to regret getting mixed up anew with her onetime “killer”? Read on, and we’ll get into both the nitty and the gritty…
