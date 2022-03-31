ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Inquiry - Can Putin be prosecuted for war crimes? - BBC Sounds

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Inquiry - Can Putin...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is Putin’s Russia’: Sobbing children detained in Moscow after taking flowers to Ukraine embassy

Children have reportedly been detained in Moscow after taking flowers to lay at the Ukrainian embassy.Images emerged of three primary school age children sitting in the back of what was said to be a Moscow police van on Tuesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day.One girl can be seen clutching a homemade banner with “no to war” written in Russian with colouring pens, while another in a pink jacket who appears to have been crying holds a bunch of flowers.Another photo shows the same girl in the pink jacket standing up against the bars of...
EUROPE
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
BBC
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO chief warns there's a serious risk to Europe if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine as Biden assembles a 'Tiger Team' to combat fears Putin will get more aggressive

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Thursday there would be a serious risk to Europe if Vladimir Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine as President Joe Biden formed a 'Tiger Team' to deal with fears Russia could get more aggressive in its attack. Both Stoltenberg and Biden have ratcheted up...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A military quagmire, Putin ousted or Russian victory: Experts outline five ways the Ukraine war could go, 10 days into Putin's invasion

Ten days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, President Vladimir Putin shows no sign of pulling back. This morning Russia's defence ministry declared a ceasefire for the 'opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha' expected to have started from 10am Moscow time (7am GMT).
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY

