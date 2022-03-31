ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Buddy DeFranco Festival returns for live annual jazz fest

By Haley Yarborough / Montana Kaimin
montanakaimin.com
 1 day ago

The sound of guest artist Brad Leali riffing on the saxophone filled the seats of George & Jane Dennison Theatre with the raw melodies of improvised jazz. Backed by the chorus of John Clayton’s “Nice to Meet You,” a group of student saxophonists stood in a close circle, waiting in anticipation...

www.montanakaimin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Jazz Fest preview show coming to River Street Jazz Cafe

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The 31st annual Boscov’s Berks Jazz Fest will be having a preview concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township. Gerald Veasley, president of Jazz Philadelphia and bass musician, put together an all-star lineup...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
US 103.1

Brian Auger Recalls Rejecting Jimi Hendrix Twice

British rock and jazz legend Brian Auger recalled the two occasions on which he rejected the chance to work with Jimi Hendrix, saying he didn’t regret his decisions. Auger was already a well-known name on the London music scene when Hendrix arrived from the U.S. in 1966. The American’s manager, former Animals bassist Chas Chandler, wanted him to join Auger’s band Trinity, which featured singer Julie Driscoll.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
State
Washington State
City
Missoula, MT
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
WBUR

On his new album, Bob Wolfman pays tribute to his friend Jimi Hendrix

It doesn’t take much prompting to get singer-guitarist Bob Wolfman to sing the praises of Jimi Hendrix, the superstar supernova guitarist who died in 1970 at 27 years old. Sure, Wolfman says, people know the big songs — like “Foxy Lady,” “Purple Haze,” “Hey Joe” and “Little Wing” — and they instantly recognize his ground-breaking, psychedelic guitar playing. They may recall his incendiary rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1969 at Woodstock (at least as seen in the movie) and, perhaps, when he set his guitar on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.
MUSIC
Missoulian

DeFranco Jazz Festival swings back to in-person concerts

The rhythm is swinging back like it's normal times at one of Missoula’s longest-running music festivals. The 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana on Thursday-Friday, March 17-18, brings about a thousand students from the region and a combo of talented guest artists for two days’ worth of music, including two evening concerts for the public.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Jazz Fest#Music Education#University Of Montana#Um
St. Louis American

Second annual Music at the Intersection Festival returns this fall

Music at the Intersection returns for its second year in St. Louis with more than 50 acts this fall, including headliners Erykah Badu and Gary Clark Jr. Local artists Saint Boogie Brass Band, NandoSTL, Reggie Son, and more will perform during the two-day festival weekend. Across four stages throughout the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJTV 12

Annual Township Jazz Festival set for April 9

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The 15th Annual Township Jazz Festival will be held Ridgeland on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event will be held at 1111 Highland Colony Parkway from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The outdoor jazz festival will feature Grammy Award-Winning national artists, top talent from New Orleans, and some of the best […]
RIDGELAND, MS
iheart.com

Full Jazz Fest Lineup Announced

The full lineup is now unveiled for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival. Over 325 performances will be featured during the 9-day event -- including 130 free shows. Executive Director Marc Iacona says all those shows will bring big dollars into the city. Among the free headliners are Chris Botti,...
ROCHESTER, NY
MyWabashValley.com

United Campus Hosts 34th Annual Chili Fest

This afternoon marked the 34th annual Chili Fest hosted by United Campus Ministries. United campus hosted the event at St. Mark United Church of Christ. Visitors enjoyed a variety of food options and drink options aside from chili. The food at today’s event was provided by community donations. In...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Rochester Beacon

The Jazz Festival is back

C’mon, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t gone forever, but damn, that was close. For the past two summers Rochester music fans were treated to life without the Rochester International Jazz Festival, which was like getting a root canal without the giggle juice. It was hell, I tell you. Hell.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy