TURIN, March 31 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Stellantis told unions on Thursday that none of the carmaker’s Italian factories would be shut down, an official from the Fim Cisl union said.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said sites in Italy would be transformed rather than closed, Roberto Benaglia said after a meeting with the company. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Agnieszka Flak)