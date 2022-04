WATAUGA – Watauga High School junior Ava Cutlip is entering the music industry with the release of her professionally recorded new single entitled “Social Game.”. Cutlip said that she has been writing song lyrics since she was in early elementary school and began adding musical composition at the age of 12. She wrote music primarily as a hobby but decided last minute to perform a song at the talent promotion event iPOP! in July of 2021.

BOONE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO