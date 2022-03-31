GALLERY: Storm damage in Northwest Florida from severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front will move in tonight bringing the threat of large hail. The storms are expected to develop around sunset, with the severe weather threat continuing through the overnight hours. Warmest day of the week: Today will be the warmest day of the...
(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts and universities around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day. A strong weather system is expected to bring some heavy rain and possible tornadoes with strong winds to the area...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
Outside of a few days where the temperatures were in the 50s and even 60s, this winter has been one of the worst on record. The constant snow and cold have been evident throughout the past 10 weeks. The good news is the official start of spring is just over...
NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
Tuesday morning Rodriguez returned to the area near U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 95 and said neighbors told her five shift workers had been inside the mobile home, asleep, when the tornado moved in.
Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
VICKSBURG, MS (KTVE/KARD) – A confirmed tornado touched down near Vicksburg, Mississippi on Tuesday as a part of the severe storms in the area. One of the areas hit the hardest was the Eagle Lake region just northwest of the city where the tornado was caught on camera by a local resident. “I ran inside […]
