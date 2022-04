DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to a warehouse on fire on Saturday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from CBS4’s mousetrap camera from the area near 43rd Avenue and Inca Street. (credit: CBS) The area appears to be industrial with some homes to the west, near some train tracks. Denver Fire officials say the building is a U.S. Foods Trucks structure. (credit: Denver Fire) (credit: Denver Fire) They say food trucks were inside the warehouse. Fortunately, the fire did not spread, and there were no injuries.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO