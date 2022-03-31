ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to restrict visas of U.S. officials, says foreign ministry

 1 day ago
BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China has decided to restrict the visas for U.S. officials, in response to the U.S. visa restrictions on some China officials, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

The United States was restricting visas of some Chinese officials for involvement in "repressive acts" against ethnic and religious minority groups, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard, Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

