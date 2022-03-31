ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple may look to China for memory chip supplies: report

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Apple

AAPL,

-1.78%

is considering sourcing memory chips for its iPhones from China, following a production disruption out of Japan earlier this year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The tech giant is testing NAND flash memory chips from Yangtze Memory Technologies, which is owned by Tsinghua Unigroup, according to two sources cited in the report. Current suppliers Samsung

005930,

-0.43%

and SK Hynix

000660,

-2.48%

were expected to make up for the shortfall after contamination scuppered a batch from Japan's Kioxia Holdings. A China company would add to a group that also includes includes Micron Technology

MU,

-1.60%

, but the sources said it was unclear if any deal would go through. In addition, a tieup with China might be complicated due to the war in Ukraine and U.S. pressure on Beijing over its relations with Russia. Neither Apple nor Yangtze Memory would offer comment to Bloomberg on the report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nand Flash Memory#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Aapl#Bloomberg#Tsinghua Unigroup#Kioxia Holdings#Micron Technology Mu
