Brewin Dolphin shares jump 61% on $2.1 billion RBC buyout deal

By Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Brewin Dolphin

BRW,

+61.01%

shares jumped 61% to 511 pence after the Royal Bank of Canada

RY,

-0.40%

agreed to buy the U.K. firm for £1.6 billion ($2.1 billion), or 515 pence per share, in cash. RBC said the deal will give it a number-three position in the U.K. and Ireland for its wealth management business. RBC said the deal will increased adjusted earnings per share by about 1% in the first quarter, and over the medium term the combined wealth management business in the U.K., Ireland and Channel Islands can generate revenue compound annual growth rate of about 9%. The acquisition is anticipated to result in an about a 40 basis point reduction in RBC's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio.

MarketWatch

Volt Information stock rockets toward 5-year high after Vega Consulting buyout deal at a large premium

Shares of Volt Information Sciences Inc. VOLT, +94.54% rocketed 96.7% toward a near five-year high to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the staffing services company announced an agreement to be acquired by Vega Consulting Inc. in a deal that values Volt at $132.6 million. Under terms of the deal, Vega will pay $6 for each Volt share outstanding, which totaled 22.1 million shares as of Jan. 7. The per-share bid represents a 98.7% premium to Friday's stock closing price of $3.02. The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, will allow for a "go-shop" period through April 11, in which Volt can actively solicit rival buyout bids. Volt's stock, which is on track to open at the highest level since May 2017, has rallied 16.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc#Ireland#Wealth Management#Brewin Dolphin Brw
Benzinga

Looking Into Coca-cola Company's Recent Short Interest

Coca-cola Company's (NYSE:KO) short percent of float has risen 8.82% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 31.95 million shares sold short, which is 0.74% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Reuters

FTSE 100 extends gains as BoE hikes rate but outlook clouded

March 17 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday, as oil majors lifted the commodity-heavy index, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected and struck a less hawkish tone on further hikes. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed 1.3% with oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Putin’s war will destroy Russia

VIENNA, Austria (Project Syndicate)—A grim old Soviet joke probably rings far too true to Ukrainians today. A Frenchman says, “I take the bus to work, but when I travel around Europe, I use my Peugeot.” A Russian replies, “We, too, have a wonderful system of public transportation, but when we go to Europe, we use a tank.”
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

Several years before my father’s death, he offered me and my two siblings each an early “cash gift” from his estate in the amount of whatever the maximum non-taxable amount was at the time. He was an active investor and offered the gift in the form of the stock instead of cash. My siblings took the cash and I decided to take it in stock valued the same as the cash amount.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MarketWatch

GM to buy Softbank's stake in Cruise for $2.1 billion

General Motors Co. GM, +2.66% is making a bigger bet on its autonomous-driving unit Cruise, saying late Friday it was buying Softbank Vision Fund's stake in the business. GM has agreed to buy the tech-heavy fund's stake for $2.1 billion, GM said in a filing. GM will also make an additional $1.35 billion investment in Cruise in place of SoftBank, it said. The auto maker will own about 80% of Cruise after the deal goes through, and SoftBank will no longer have an ownership interest in or any rights to Cruise, GM said. Shares of GM were up 0.5% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day up 2.7%. Cruise received a $2.25 billion investment from Softbank in 2018.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Toshiba shares rise sharply on potential Bain Capital bid

Toshiba Corp. 6502, +6.45% shares rose sharply Friday morning after Bain Capital said it was examining a possible bid for the Japanese industrial company. The shares were recently 5.3% higher at 4,898 yen ($40.25) after rising as much as 6.3% earlier. Bain Capital said Thursday after market close that it...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark lowest finish in over 2 weeks as U.S. announces biggest-ever release from crude reserves

Oil futures dropped on Thursday as the U.S. announced its biggest-ever release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. It's "essentially a temporary measure designed to minimize the spring rally, and to that end, it could increase supplies marginally and thereby keep prices commensurately lower," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. "However, the war in Ukraine remains the overriding consideration and the possible loss of Russian output is the motivating factor." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
