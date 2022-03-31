ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is a Psychiatric Hold Necessary? Common Reasons Someone Could Experience a Psychiatric Hold

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/psychiatric-hold-reasons/. The words “psychiatric hold” often conjure inaccurate depictions of psychiatric facilities from movies and TV. Intimidating nurses, constant medication streams, padded cells, and limited time outside have all become synonymous with inpatient care thanks to films such as Girl, Interrupted and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest....

Idaho8.com

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder. Roughly 40.3 million people in the U.S. had a substance use disorder, or SUD, in 2020. Yet, only 1.4% of those people received any treatment in the past year, and 1% received treatment at a specialty facility. The path to seeking treatment is riddled with obstacles—both systemic and inherent to addiction itself—which can make recovery difficult to access, and in some cases nearly impossible. Stigma surrounding substance use disorder and addiction has been a persistent barrier to seeking both help and understanding about living with the condition.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

AI maps psychedelic 'trip' experiences to regions of the brain, opening new route to psychiatric treatments

For the past several decades, psychedelics have been widely stigmatized as dangerous illegal drugs. But a recent surge of academic research into their use to treat psychiatric conditions is spurring a recent shift in public opinion. Psychedelics are psychotropic drugs: substances that affect your mental state. Other types of psychotropics...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How to Support Your Mental Health When Care Is Difficult to Access

Barriers to mental health care can make it difficult to prioritize your well-being, but you can boost your wellness with the right tools. Taking care of your mental health is important, but I’ve found it’s not always easy to do and can even seem impossible at times. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Pharmaceuticals#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Issues#Drugs
Gillian May

Having Both Mental Health and Alcohol Addiction Issues

** Please consult your doctor for the most accurate advice about your health and wellbeing. As a former mental health nurse who has personally struggled with mental health and alcohol addiction issues, I think this topic doesn’t receive enough attention. In my practice, I saw many people come into hospital with both of these issues. Unfortunately, the treatments and approach rarely overlapped in a meaningful way. This meant that people often fell through the cracks causing both issues to spiral out of control.
KTVZ

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US

Most commonly misused prescription drugs in the US. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, reported that among the people who misused prescription pain relievers in 2020, nearly 65% stated that their primary reason for doing so was to relieve physical pain. The percentage of people reporting drug misuse as a reason to get high was 11.3%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Shropshire Star

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Researchers examined prescribing data from 176 GP surgeries in the UK. Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests. There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.
HEALTH
AL.com

Pfizer recall 2022: 3 types of blood pressure medication recalled

Drug manufacturer Pfizer has issued a nationwide recall of some blood pressure medication due to the presence of nitrosamine above Acceptable Daily Intake levels. The recall covers Accuretic tablets and two generic medications distributed by Greenstone: quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCI/hydrochlorothiazide. In all, six lots of Accuretic tablets, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets are included, the company said in a statement. You can go here to see more on lot numbers.
INDUSTRY
PennLive.com

Pharmacy recalls compounded drugs that may be too strong or too weak

Olympia Pharmacy is recalling 11 lots of seven compounded medications that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said are “out of specification.”. Recalled are Trimix Formulas F-9, T-105, SB-4, Sermorelin, Sincalide, Hydroxocobalamin and NAD, compounded injectables. The FDA said the compounded drugs in question “are typically prescribed by medical...
HEALTH
Futurity

Most people who need opioid use disorder medication don’t get it

Despite strong evidence that medication is the most effective treatment for opioid use disorder, adolescents and most adults who might benefit from treatment report no medication use, according to a new study. Until now, national studies on medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) were lacking and little was known about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Diagnoses of tuberculosis dropped during COVID-19 pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Women twice as likely to be prescribed anti-anxiety drugs than men, study finds

The number of people being prescribed most anti-anxiety medications in the UK increased in the years between 2003 and 2018, a new study has found.Researchers at the University of Bristol analysed primary care given to almost 2.6 million adults across 176 GP practices over a 15-year period, finding that prescriptions of anti-anxiety drugs (known as anxiolytics) in women and young adults led the increase. The number of women being prescribed anti-anxiety drugs was more than 50 per cent higher than in men, while prescribing of all anxiety drugs was more prevalent in young adults under the age of 35.In this...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Allure

A Tattoo Won't Fix My Anxiety Disorder, But It's Helped Me Through It

Four women share how body modification provides a source of control in an ever-changing world. As a travel nurse in intensive care units, Samantha was starting to feel so hopeless that it scared her. Since beginning work in the ICU in February of 2020, her mental health has suffered from the sheer amount of death and suffering she confronts on a daily basis from the ongoing pandemic. "You feel like you’re doing everything you can, and none of that is really working," Samantha, who is 27, tells Allure. "You want to make a difference, but you feel like you’re not."
MENTAL HEALTH

