Is a Psychiatric Hold Necessary? Common Reasons Someone Could Experience a Psychiatric Hold

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder. Roughly 40.3 million people in the U.S. had a substance use disorder, or SUD, in 2020. Yet, only 1.4% of those people received any treatment in the past year, and 1% received treatment at a specialty facility. The path to seeking treatment is riddled with obstacles—both systemic and inherent to addiction itself—which can make recovery difficult to access, and in some cases nearly impossible. Stigma surrounding substance use disorder and addiction has been a persistent barrier to seeking both help and understanding about living with the condition.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO