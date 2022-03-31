Frost Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following counties, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Chatom, Wagarville, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Tibbie, Fruitdale, Rutan, Hawthorn, Cortelyou, Seaboard, Sunflower, Wagar, Jordan, Prestwick, Carson, Mays Crossroads, Four Point, Vinegar Bend and Rockville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
