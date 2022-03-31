Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Fairfield, Highland, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pike FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Barbour, Bullock and Pike. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms was moving very slowly across the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Troy, Eufaula, Brundidge, Clio, Goshen, Clayton, Louisville, Banks, Blue Springs, Boot Hill, Tyler Crossroads, Pickett, Doster, Blue Springs State Park, Texasville, Barbour County Public Lake Dam, Linwood, Gaino, Antioch and White Oak.
