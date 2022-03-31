ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Wind Advisory issued for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-19 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw, Clarke and Washington. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Camden, Pine Hill, Millry, Silas, Coffeeville, Fulton, Gilbertown, Yellow Bluff, Toxey, Tallahatta Springs, McEntyre, Campbell, Glover, Chilton, Smyer, Failetown, Clarksville, Morvin and Springfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glades; Hendry WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Wind Chill Advisory for Glades and Hendry counties will expire at 9 AM EDT.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Snow and Areas of Slick Travel This Morning Snow showers combined with temperatures below freezing will cause slippery travel conditions this morning. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icy patches. Use caution if traveling.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Southeast Pocahontas WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 21:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alleghany, Ashe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 20:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Virginia, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Roanoke Counties. In North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Watauga and Ashe Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weaker trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...For the entire county warning area. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 00:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butler, Cowley, Harvey, Marion, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Harvey; Marion; Sedgwick; Sumner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south-central Kansas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clarke; Clay; Covington; Forrest; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lowndes; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Smith; Winston WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southwestern and west central Ohio. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN HAMILTON, EASTERN BUTLER, NORTHERN CLERMONT, NORTHWESTERN BROWN, WARREN, SOUTHWESTERN CLINTON AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM EDT At 258 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Eaton to Terrace Park, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Dayton, Hamilton, Kettering, Middletown, Fairfield, Mason, Miamisburg, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Springboro, Sharonville, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale and Reading. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 8 and 43. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 11 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROWN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Escambia, Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Escambia; Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Butler, Conecuh, Escambia, Monroe and Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Baldwin, Clarke and Mobile. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Saraland, Monroeville, Satsuma, Creola, Frisco City, Grove Hill, Stockton, McCullough, Peterman, Axis, Uriah, Whatley, Excel, Beatrice, Vredenburgh, Repton, Pine Apple, Poarch Creek Reservation, I65 And AL 225 and I65 And AL 158. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, AL

