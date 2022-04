Owen Burrows felt Hukum ran a personal best in the Dubai Sheema Classic and is giving the five-year-old an easy week before firming up any plans. The Yorkshire Cup on May 13 is a possible target for the Sea The Stars entire, who was only beaten a length and three-quarters when seventh to Shahryar at Meydan on Saturday but had won the Group Two Dubai City Of Gold three weeks earlier.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO