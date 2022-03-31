Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 01:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Craig; Floyd; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski Strong Gusty Winds Accompanying Light Rain Showers Through the New River, Roanoke, and Greenbrier Valleys An area of light rain showers associated with a secondary Canadian cold front extended at 130 AM EDT from near Floyd to Blacksburg to Lewisburg. Strong gust west winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph have been noted with this activity. Winds of these speeds and gusts should only last an hour or so and then decrease back closer to the 15 to 25 mph with some higher gusts later on this early morning. If you plan to be out in these areas during the next hour or so, please use caution, especially if driving a high profile vehicle. Ensure that any loose objects are secure and avoid being in forested areas until the winds diminish.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO