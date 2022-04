As a mum-of-three, Helen Skelton must sometimes feel rushed off her feet, but she also enjoys plenty of incredible moments. On Friday, she shared with her fans an insight into her world, as she posted a photo of eldest son Ernie monkeying around inside the family car. The six-year-old had pulled off an impressive feat of acrobatics as he hung upside down in the car, using the roof handles to steady himself. In utter disbelief, Helen captioned the image: "Ever wonder what it's like to have a little boy??"

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO