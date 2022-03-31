ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

U.K. Consumer Games Market Grew to $9 Billion in 2021

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FJhCE_0ev3wBHd00

Click here to read the full article.

The U.K. consumer games market was valued at £7.16 billion ($9.4 billion) in 2021, a growth of 1.90% from £7 billion in 2020, according to the annual valuation report released by trade body, the Association for U.K. Interactive Entertainment (Ukie).

The sector grew a record 30% from £5.35 billion in 2019 to £7 billion in 2020, but that was fuelled by a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game hardware sales grew 17.4% to £2.66 billion in 2021, driven by a bump in sales of console hardware like Sony’s PS5 , Microsoft’s Xbox Series and Nintendo’s Switch. Virtual Reality hardware sales soared 41.9% to reach £183 million in 2021.

The consumer game software market was valued at £4.28 billion in 2021, a 6.32% decline in spend from 2020, but a growth of 11.4% from 2019’s £3.84 billion.

Spend on digital console games declined by 5.59% to £1.65 billion with digital PC revenues down by 7.02% to £620 million. The Ukie attributes this to the lack of major releases. The sale of physical games also fell by more than 20%. Mobile game revenues were steady at £1.46 billion.

Sales of toys and merchandising was the biggest factor in the growth in games culture spend, increasing by 33.6% from the previous high of £119.6 million to £159 million, with “Pokemon” being the fastest growing video game related property.

The biggest decline was in the film, TV and soundtracks category, which plummeted 82.6% to £3.98 million in 2021, with the market suffering from reduced box office takings and a limited number of releases based on video game IP. The report forecasts an uptick in 2022 as the sequel to 2020 hit film “Sonic the Hedgehog” releases this week.

Ukie CEO Jo Twist said: “The U.K. consumer games market has consolidated effectively following significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.K. is a nation that loves its video games and we should be proud of the positive contribution this sector makes to the economy, to our culture and to wider society.”

The valuation takes place every year ahead of the start of the London Games Festival (Apr. 1-10) and is compiled with the support of ABC, the BFI, GfK Entertainment, Kantar, OCC, Omdia, Nielsen and NPD, alongside the Ukie.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cineworld Revenues Grew to $1.8 Billion in COVID-Hit 2021, Losses Reduce

Click here to read the full article. Despite a period of temporary closures from January to April/May 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited film slate, business rallied in the fourth quarter for the Cineworld Group cinema chain to post revenues of $1.8 billion for 2021. The company, which owns Regal cinemas in the U.S., recorded a $708.3 million loss before tax for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2021, a vast improvement from the $3 billion loss in 2020. Adjusted loss after tax was $655.7 million, compared to $913.2 million the previous year. Group adjusted EBITDA rose to $454.9 million, up...
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Rock Responds to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap at Standup Show: ‘I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened’

Click here to read the full article. What’s on Chris Rock’s mind? It’s a simple yet valid question, one that the world is wondering after Will Smith slapped the comedian on live television during the Oscars on Sunday. The now-infamous blow has been the topic du jour on every corner of the internet and television in the 48 hours since — but Rock has remained noticeably quiet. That is, until Wednesday evening when Rock broke his silence and addressed the topic publicly at a standup show in Boston. “Whoa, OK!” he exclaimed upon entering the stage at the Wilbur Theater in an all-white...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
Phone Arena

The iPhone rules the premium smartphone market in every region for 2021

Okay, a new report from Counterpoint Research shows that premium smartphone sales reached records in 2021, and on top of that, Apple's iPhones were the top seller in every territory, reports AppleInsider. It seems that Apple is ruling the premium smartphone category around the world. Apple rules premium smartphone category,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Toys#Gamer#Video Game#Ukie#Nintendo S Switch#Mobile
The Independent

Xbox series X stock – live: Today’s best console deals from Argos, Amazon and more

Update 30 March: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Argos, Amazon, Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths Toys. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Game, Smyths and Asda.Following more than a year of shortages, the Xbox series X is now consistently in stock at most of the big electronics retailers in the UK. Argos, which once went months without selling an Xbox, now offers the £449 console with the option of next-day click and collection. The Xbox All Access programme – a pay-as-you-go alternative to paying full price for the console –...
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
Digital Trends

With a new iPad Air coming out, the old model gets a discount

Smart shoppers know that Apple deals don’t happen too often, so if you’re on the lookout for iPad deals, you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s discount for the fourth-generation iPad Air. With the announcement of the fifth-generation iPad Air at Apple’s Peek Performance virtual event, the retailer has slashed the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2020 model of the midrange tablet by $60, bringing it down to a more affordable $539.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The new iPhone SE 2022 is a hard sell when the iPhone 12 is free at Verizon

While the latest iPhone SE 2022 may be capturing the majority of attention over the past few weeks, good deals on this budget handset have been surprisingly sparse at launch. In fact, if you're eying up a Verizon device in particular, we'd say the carrier's current promotion on the humble iPhone 12 is a much better buy. Currently, you can get this awesome flagship for absolutely free with a new line on an unlimited data plan, and that's without the need for a trade-in. By comparison, the $17/mo iPad bundle being offered on the new iPhone SE 2022 looks... well, rather weak.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple has started selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets on its website. The move comes almost 18 months after the high-end phone launched in 2020. All of the handsets offer a decent savings when comparing to the cost of a new iPhone 12, which Apple continues to sell alongside the new and more expensive iPhone 13. As the iPhone 12 devices offer various storage options, prices vary for the refurbished phones.
CELL PHONES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Lemur: Here Is the Star Under the Mask

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 7, Episode 4, of “The Masked Singer,” “Masking For It — The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly — Round 2,” which aired March 30 on Fox. It was a brief, but eventful, tenure on “The Masked Singer” for supermodel Christie Brinkley, who was revealed on this week’s episode as the Lemur. According to Brinkley, she was ill the actual day of the performance on the show. “I had a real bout of food poisoning the night before,” she told Variety. “And so...
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Apple supposedly plans to lower the iPhone SE's production

The iPhone SE 2022 is the latest budget phone from Apple, but allegedly, Apple is planning to lower the iPhone SE's production due to lower demand (via Reuters). According to Nikkei Asia's sources, Apple will possibly produce around 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter than it initially planned. This could indicate that Apple intends to build roughly 3 million fewer iPhone SEs than its original goals.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy is running a huge Microsoft Surface Pro X sale for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you like to stay productive on the go and don't feel like Apple's industry-leading iPads can really keep up with your daily work needs, our list of the best Windows tablets available today includes quite a few great options... from Microsoft.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy